HUNTINGTON — Huntington businessman Imad Jarwan says he is excited about the opening of his new store near South Point, Ohio.
“Thursday, Dec. 9, we open our new store in South Point, it will be called Lulu’s Smoke Shop and while it hasn’t been operational yet, it employs four men and women from Huntington and the rest of the workers will hopefully be from South Point and Ironton area,” Jarwan said.
Lulu’s Smoke Shop is located at 348 County Road 410, across the street from Sam’s Club. The new business is open from 8 a.m. until midnight seven days a week, according to Jarwan.
“My family and I are grateful for the people of the great state of West Virginia for supporting us and hopefully we will have a successful business in the state of Ohio,” Jarwan said.
Jarwan was known for having some of the lowest gasoline prices in the Tri-State at Lulu Mart, which he sold last March.
“It required lots of energy and attention to maintain its excellent customer service standards and I was no longer able to give it the necessary and needed time,” he said.
However, Jarwin’s investment in Huntington and the Tri-State area didn’t end with the sale of Lulu Mart.
“We own the big smoke shop on Route 60 in Huntington,” he said. “Currently, Smokie’s Smoke Shop on Route 60 in Huntington employs 10 Huntington men and women. It was a large investment that we happily made.”
Jarwin said his family’s commitment to helping those in the Huntington community continues.
“Our commitment to extending a helping hand to some of those in need in our community didn’t end with the sale of Lulu Mart as we continue to do what’s possible through personal contacts and based on individual cases,” he said.
NEW BUSINESS OPENS IN IRONTON: Ironton Nutrition opened on Monday, Dec. 6, at 309 S. 3rd St. in Ironton.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place for the new business, which serves energizing teas, protein shakes and hot and cold coffee and more. It is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The new business has joined with the City Welfare Mission on a local toy drive and will be taking donations until Dec. 20. Items needed include toys for all ages, hats, gloves, small stocking stuffers and school supplies. Those making a donation will receive a free gift.
Ironton Nutrition has specials daily and monthly that are announced on Facebook and Instagram @irontonnutrition.
856 NEW BUSINESSES OPEN IN NOVEMBER IN WV: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 856 new businesses statewide during the month of November 2021, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of three new businesses, a 1.72% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Doddridge, Braxton, Summers and Pocahontas counties also had notable growth during the month.
Four new business entities registered in Doddridge County in November 2021. In Braxton County, eight businesses registered. Summers County saw 13 new business registrations, and Pocahontas County registered 13 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of November were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson, according to Warner.
Kanawha County successfully registered 83 businesses in November. Berkeley County reported 75 business registrations and in Monongalia County, 68 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 51 new businesses register and Jefferson County totaled 44 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,227 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from Dec. 1, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.77% growth rate for the year.