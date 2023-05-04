Best Driving Academy announced it is opening a new CDL driving school in South Point, Ohio, in the 300 block of County Road 120 South. There will be an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Best Driving Academy is opening a new CDL driving school in South Point, Ohio.
The new location will be in the 300 block of County Road 120 South (Burlington-Macedonia Road). There will be an open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, according to a press release.
The company said its goal is to put more professional CDL drivers on the road to help solve supply chain problems in the local economy.
“Best Driving Academy provides truck driver training for individuals who wish to obtain their Class A commercial driver’s license and start their new careers in just four weeks,” the release said. “We offer real-world driving training tailored to each student’s needs and skills. We are backed by 35 years of trucking experience. Our team is equipped with professional driving instructors with on-the-road and teaching experience.”
Best Driving Academy says it offers small class sizes and a Monday-to-Friday class schedule, and you can earn a CDL in as little as four weeks. It also offers job placement assistance after the program is completed, the release said.
According to the release, financing and payment plans are available with a flat program rate from start to finish, and there is opportunity for tuition reimbursement.
LESAGE NATURAL WATER PROVIDING WATER FOR MOTORCYCLE RALLY: LeSage Natural Water will provide 6,000 bottles of water for the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America’s 50th anniversary rally. The event will be at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Virginia, just north of Richmond, on June 8-10.
“The event organizers discovered our water and learned about our mission while staying at the Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia,” said Matthew Muller, executive director of Green Acres Regional Center Inc., located in the 7800 block of Ohio River Road at Lesage, which is home to LeSage Natural Water.
According to Muller, LeSage Natural Water is the only nonprofit bottling facility of any kind in the country.
“Our unique nonprofit status is due to the fact that we employ people with IDD, or Intellectual and Developmental Disorders,” Muller said. “In addition to our unique status, our water continues to be voted some of the best-tasting bottled water in the world.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
