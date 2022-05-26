HUNTINGTON — “They say a smile speaks a thousand words,” Beth Hammers, CEO of Marshall Health, said Wednesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new OVP Health Care Dentistry at 3rd Avenue in downtown Huntington.
“Together with OVP, we can build some really great to build a healthier tomorrow,” Hammers said.
OVP Health Care joined forces with Marshall Health to form a new affiliation to bring dental care to underserved patients who otherwise might not receive care from a dental professional.
“Sadly, with all we have going for us in Huntington, we have one-third of our population who lives under the poverty level,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams. “This affiliation is the kind of thing we need in Huntington to get dental care to those who are currently underserved.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted by the the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“It is my understanding that this building was originally a dental office, so we are coming full circle,” said Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington chamber. “This new dental clinic will provide the expertise of OVP Health Care with the clinical expertise of Marshall Health, who will be providing the dentists and dental hygienists.”
The new dental clinic is owned and administered by OVP Health Care, a not-for-profit organization, which is committed to making quality health care accessible to all patients regardless of their ability to pay, according to Wade Martin, CEO.
“Within our service area, oral health disparities are very prominent due to the cost of dental services and the lack of affordable dental insurance coverage,” Martin said. “Many of these patients receive no dental care at all. But our affiliation with Marshall Health will enable us to knock down this barrier and open the door for all patients to receive the dental care and treatment they need.”
The clinic offers basic adult and pediatric dental services, including examinations, uncomplicated extractions, fillings and teeth cleaning. It is also able to refer patients needing more complex care and treatment to other dental professionals at Marshall Health.
“Dental care is essential to overall health and wellness,” said oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dr. Raj Khanna, professor and chair of dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “By collaborating with OVP Health Care, we hope to help more patients throughout the region receive the dental care they need as well as provide preventive care that can help stop problems before they start.”
To schedule an appointment at the new clinic, call 304-691-0700. For more information about OVP Health Care, visit ovphealthcare.org.
RIBBON CUTTING FOR WALKER POWER EQUIPMENT: The City of Hurricane hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Walker Power Equipment on Tuesday.
Walker Power Equipment features Husqvarna products and a spray-in bed liner service. The entrance to the showroom is located in the rear of the building at 515 Hurricane Creek Road in Hurricane, West Virginia.
City officials and community members were present on to help celebrate this expansion of the Walker brand.