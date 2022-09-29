HUNTINGTON — On Friday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for 160 Driving Academy to celebrate the grand opening of its Huntington branch location at 4341 U.S. 60 East.
“160 Driving Academy is the nation’s largest commercial driving school and in 2022 will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 130-school system,” according to branch manager Jaima Mahaney.
Mahaney said the company is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s entry-level driver training program.
“We are excited to now have a school in Huntington, West Virginia,” Mahaney said.
“I want to extend a warm welcome to 160 Driving Academy and a sincere thank you for choosing Huntington,” said Tricia Ball, Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO. “It is no secret that there is a national truck driver shortage. People can feel it right now, whether it is not being able to find what you need at the grocery store or your packages arriving days later than expected. The data shows that there was a shortage of 80,000 drivers last year, which is forecasted to double by 2030 if we don’t recruit a million new drivers in the next decade.”
Students can earn their CDL after 160 hours of training, four 40-hour weeks, and they will be able to enter a workforce that is paying $69,000 a year on average, Ball said.
PETS FOR LESS OPENS IN CEREDO: Danny Jude, of Beauty, Kentucky, opened a new pet store in Ceredo in early September called Pets For Less.
“My family has owned pet stores since back in the ’70s under the same name of Pets For Less,” Jude said. “I myself owned one back in 2008, but I sold it to be able to afford college. Now that I am successful post-college, it felt like a good way to honor my roots to reopen the family-owned pet store.”
Jude said he wanted to fill a need in the community.
“I felt that the area needed a pet store that was less corporation and more mom-and-pop feel,” he said. “We have some very experienced staff and strive to take great care of our animals and customers, which is sometimes lost with large chain stores.”
The business is located at 500 C St. in Ceredo, across from United Bank.
“We offer a wide selection of animals and supplies,” Jude said. “We currently offer rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, mice, rats, ferrets, birds, fish, reptiles and all of the supplies that they could need. We also have a groomer and offer boarding of pets.”
Pets For Less is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday.
“If it is an animal or supply we do not carry, we can get it for the customers as we do special orders as needed,” Jude said. “We will be adding on saltwater fish in the next few weeks.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.