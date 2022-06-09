MILTON — A new FoodFair Supermarket is open in Milton.
“We are very excited to be part of the Milton community,” said the store’s owner, Tim Forth. “Our deepest roots stem from the Milton area. The original farm that Charlie Forth grew up on was several miles out Johns Creek Road. My grandfather Hugh Forth used to be the egg supplier to the Milton Food Center back in the day.”
The Milton FoodFair is located at 18 Perry Morris Square in the old Piggly Wiggly location. Its first day of operation is Thursday, June 9.
The store’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Forth owns 20 FoodFair Supermarket locations across the Tri-State region.
For more information, visit foodfairmarkets.com.
HERITAGE FARM’S NEW ADVENTURE PARK TO HOST RIBBON-CUTTING: Heritage Farm’s new Adventure Park opened last year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility was not able to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
At 11 a.m. June 17, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting with U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va. Representatives from the offices of U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will join the festivities.
“I am thrilled that Heritage Farm can finally celebrate their new Adventure Park,” Miller said. “Thanks to businesses like this, our state’s tourism and recreational industries have flourished. Heritage Farm is an outstanding attraction that shows off the beauty of the Mountain State and lets travelers know West Virginia is ready to welcome them!”
The Adventure Park features an aerial challenge course, zip lines, mountain bike park, children’s aerial challenge course and more. For the ribbon-cutting, attendees will be transported to the zip lines via Holler Haulers, Heritage Farm’s UTVs.
Audy Perry Jr., executive director of Heritage Farm, said the creation of an adventure park had been a thought for the past 10 years, but the COVID-19 pandemic provided an opportunity to construct the courses without visitor interference.
“For years, we have celebrated our amazing Appalachian ancestors who overcame incredible challenges and problem solved within these mountains,” Perry said. “Now we are allowing our guests to also overcome challenges and problem solve within those same beautiful mountains, just with a modern twist. We invite everyone to come and Appalachian Up!”
The public is welcome to attend. If interested, RSVP to Erin Ferry at erin@huntingtonchamber.org. For more information about Heritage Farm, visit https://heritagefarmmuseum.com/.
HORSE RACING TRACK, GAMING CENTER COMING TO CAMP LANDING: The Boyd County (Kentucky) Fiscal Court has voted to approve leasing the old Sears building at Camp Landing Entertainment District for use as a horse racing gaming center.
Revolutionary Racing Kentucky plans to invest $50 million to build a quarter horse race track and equine event center near the old KYOVA Mall site near Ashland.
With the lease approved, the company says it will now apply for a license with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
Details of the lease show the county will receive $10,000 a month while the licensing is pending and will then receive $2.1 million in rent for the two-year duration of the lease.
The company is responsible for any improvement it wants to make and is leasing the building in “as is” condition. It also is responsible for utility bills and must keep general liability insurance no less than $1 million in value, along with renter’s insurance policies against fire, theft and other disasters, according to the lease agreement, while the county will still hold insurance on the building itself.
The company is not allowed to sublease any portion of the building without approval from the county, according to the lease.
Revolutionary Racing will have the option to renew the lease 10 times over the next 20 years and must give six months’ notice to the county if the company wants out of the lease.