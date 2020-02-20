HUNTINGTON — Square One Sports announced last week the grand opening of its 16,000-square-foot indoor soccer facility at 4500 Terrace Ave. in Huntington.
“We plan to have our grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 29,” said Robert Ngumire, owner of Square One Sports.
Ngumire, who played soccer at Marshall University with his brother in 2001 and 2002, said there will be soccer and skills training for youth and adult soccer leagues, soccer camps and soccer players of all skill levels.
“We are offering elite soccer and skills training, and the facility features an indoor turf field with an arena that allows athletes to relay continuous play of the game,” he said. “The facility is also available for rental, community events and parties. Square One Sports will also foster community gatherings and recreation play such as open nights, which are designed to encourage pickup games, birthday parties and more.”
Ngumire said Square One Sports will collaborate with the Huntington YMCA soccer program to help bridge the gap between recreational soccer and travel soccer.
“For example, the volunteer coaches at the YMCA will now have access to Square One Sports resources to help them learn and improve on the way they coach their recreational teams, with the intent to make the program more competitive,” he said.
The facility also has concessions.
“We will also host camps and tournaments,” Ngumire said.
Tournament events are scheduled for Feb. 29 and March 1.
“On those two days, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., guests may enjoy the concessions and games,” Ngumire said.
Learn more by calling 304-840-5373 or visit online at SquareOneSports.net. You can also find them on Facebook.
WOODLANDS: Woodlands Retirement Community has opened a new gift shop, operated in partnership with the Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary.
The 175-square-foot shop, called An Added Touch, is located just off the Hampton Room upon entering the main facility. It offers residents sundries and gift items, such as Marshall University apparel, Woodlands branded apparel, cards and candy.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide this for our residents and guests who visit,” said Jeff Harkins, chief executive officer at Woodlands. “The shop is beautiful and will be a great addition to our facility.”
Proceeds from the shop will help children and patients at the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital as well as projects planned on an annual basis at Woodlands as selected by the Resident Council.
“We are a service organization, and this partnership is the perfect example of us helping the residents and giving back to the community as well,” said Mozelle Medcalf, president of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Auxiliary.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/anaddedtouchgiftshop/ or Woodlands Retirement Community at https://www.woodlandswv.com.
RT. 60 LIQUIDATIONS: Rt. 60 Liquidations, located in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington, has leased the old Big Lots store at Westland Plaza in Huntington’s West End neighborhood.
“New location for Rt. 60 Liquidations,” the company announced on its Facebook page. “We greatly appreciate all our customers and are looking forward to the things to come this year.”
Westland Plaza is located in the 800 block of 14th Street West at the intersection with Madison Avenue in the West End neighborhood of Huntington. The plaza’s only other occupant is a Family Dollar.
The 28,000 square feet of retail space was most recently a Big Lots, but it was built in 1974 as a Kroger grocery store.
Rt. 60 Liquidations is a liquidation wholesale company that sells truckloads of pallets full of merchandise direct to the public, resellers, flea marketers, thrift shops, retailers, wholesalers and mom-and-pop stores. They sell electronics, kitchenware, tools, sporting goods, hunting and fishing pallets and more.
FUN CITY ARCADE: Mark Alan Hoffman posted on his Facebook page that his arcade, Fun City, will be moving into the now-empty Forever 21 space at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
“We will have four party rooms, black-light golf, carnival rides, moon bounces, bumper cars, soft play, huge arcade, batting cage, snack bar, dance floor and much more,” the post said. “Once we get the fun center up and running in the Forever 21 space, we will convert the current arcade space into a two-level laser tag arena with party rooms.”
The business is staying open in its current location in the mall until the new location is set up, according to Hoffman.
He said he hoped for a June opening in the new location.