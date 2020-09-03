HUNTINGTON — A new laboratory and rapid testing site for COVID-19 is hoping to open as early as next week in downtown Huntington.
Huntington Hospitalists Group, referred to as HHG, had signage installed last week on the building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 10th Street, across the street from The Herald-Dispatch building.
The company announced that it hopes to begin doing nasal swabs and rapid COVID-19 tests at the location starting next week, with results being available within 24 hours.
In addition to coronavirus testing, HHG offers medication-assisted treatment for addiction, therapy and behavioral health services at its Route 60 Medical Plaza location near Huntington. The company also has a nephrology treatment facility in the Highlawn area and additional locations in St. Albans, West Virginia; Chapmanville, West Virginia; and Louisa, Kentucky.
It announced plans to open an urgent care office in Barboursville in October, with the possibility of more off-site locations for COVID-19 testing that will be sent to the new lab in downtown Huntington.
For more information about HHG and its services, call 304-525-7111.
NEW DENTAL SERVICE: Valley Health Systems announced this week the addition of dentistry services in its Milton location.
The company said Dr. Megan Popp will provide all aspects of family dental services to adults and children six months and older.
“At Valley Health, we are committed on providing quality health care services for all individuals. This expansion of dental services in Milton furthers our vision of being the leader in providing excellent community-based health care,” said Dr. Andrea Kelly, dental director and a fellow dentist. “Dr. Popp is a highly respected dentist and an asset to the Milton community.”
Popp is a board-certified dentist who has contributed many hours of volunteer service work in the United States and abroad.
“Quick and affordable access to quality dental care is critical for our region and, as a native, I see how important it really is,” Popp said. “I look forward to many new patients at the Valley Health Milton location and the ability to collaborate with so many other Valley Health dental professionals.”
Valley Health Systems officials said the addition of dentistry in the Milton location provides for a comprehensive suite of health care services within the facility. Along with family and internal medicine, the location houses behavioral health, OB/GYN, pediatrics, lab and “Quickcare” services for patients and their families.
Valley Health-Milton is at 1347 Hillview Drive and welcomes patients Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with additional hours for dentistry. To make an appointment with Dr. Popp, call 304-743-1407.
Valley Health Systems has more than 40 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. For a complete list of Valley Health’s services and locations, visit www.valleyhealth.org. Other information, including Valley Health news, is also available by following Valley Health’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WVvalleyhealth.