HUNTINGTON — A medical spa with the goal of helping its clients through the art of amplifying beauty and making small enhancements is now open in downtown Huntington.
The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments, 342 5th Ave., on March 10.
Owned and operated by Christy and Aaron Gibson, Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments offers an assortment of facials, micro-needling, injectables, weight loss management and laser treatments.
“I’m really excited to bring some of the aesthetic services and techniques I’ve learned to Huntington,” Christy Gibson said. “I opened this business because I wanted a way to educate patients about the aging process so they understand why they need certain treatments and which treatments they should get. I’m excited to continue to grow and serve this community.”
Christy Gibson is a family nurse practitioner in the Huntington community. She began her nursing career in 2006 after graduating from West Virginia University School of Nursing.
She became interested in aesthetics and began training in Austin, Texas, through Aesthetic Medical Educators Training; in Chicago, Illinois, at the Confidence Bar; in Tampa, Florida, at D’Vine Aesthetics; and in Boston, Massachusetts, through the National Laser Institute.
For more information about Huntington Elite Aesthetic Treatments and its services, visit https://heatwv.com/.
STELLAR NOODLE HAS SOFT OPENING: A new ramen restaurant had its soft opening on Tuesday in downtown Huntington.
The Stellar Noodle Co. at 1112 4th Ave. offers a menu with complete and balanced meals with meat and vegetables.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from 5 to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Look for more information when a grand opening takes place.
BELK’S BEAUTY BASH: As part of Belk’s revitalized approach to its growing beauty department, the retailer will host its Beauty Bash event at all stores across the Southeast starting now through Sunday, March 26, the company announced.
During the event, customers will have access to Belk’s beauty consultants who can answer makeup questions, help people experiment with products and try new ones. Customers will have the opportunity to experience artistry tips and tricks, new products and deluxe sampling.
The beauty bash will also feature deals, promotions and giveaways.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
