The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Barboursville Cannabis Company photo.jpg

The staff of the Barboursville Cannabis Company includes, front row, from left to right, Shannon Fuller, Wade Midkiff and Ciana Eaves. Back row, from left to right, are Austin Midkiff, Paige Burgess, Elijah Miller, Ashley Adams and Luke Rappold.

 Submitted photo

BARBOURSVILLE — A new medical cannabis dispensary has opened in Barboursville.

Barboursville Cannabis Company opened its doors to patients Aug. 31 and is located on the hill at the Huntington Mall exit on the corner of U.S. 60 and Mall Road, across from Waffle House.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you