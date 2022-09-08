BARBOURSVILLE — A new medical cannabis dispensary has opened in Barboursville.
Barboursville Cannabis Company opened its doors to patients Aug. 31 and is located on the hill at the Huntington Mall exit on the corner of U.S. 60 and Mall Road, across from Waffle House.
“We are planning a grand opening celebration event on September 21 with new patient sign-ups, snacks, games and live music,” said Barboursville Cannabis Company owner and CEO Wade Midkiff.
Midkiff grew up in the Barboursville area and graduated from Cabell Midland High School.
“This community has always been a special place with wonderful people, and I am grateful for the positivity and excitement we are receiving from community members,” Midkiff said. “We are very excited to now be open and serving the needs of cannabis patients in the Barboursville community.”
The dispensary offers free consultation services for individuals who are interested in becoming medical cannabis patients, and it carries a variety of medical cannabis flower, concentrates and tinctures from West Virginia’s licensed growers.
The new business is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“We hope to be able to expand our hours of operation to include Sundays in the coming months,” Midkiff said.
The company currently has seven employees.
“We will be adding five or more employees in the coming months as we gain more new patients and expand our operating hours,” Midkiff said.
Midkiff says his team has a passion for medical cannabis and believe they can help many patients with its products.
“West Virginia people that are suffering from pain, cancer, and other qualifying conditions have been waiting a long time to try medical cannabis,” he said. “We don’t have to wait any more. Now West Virginians can finally enjoy all the great benefits medical cannabis has to offer.”
Midkiff encourages folks to stop by for a visit.
“We have a lot of great displays that explain the different benefits of each product,” he said. “Visits to our dispensary are educational and enjoyable. All are welcome at Barboursville Cannabis Company, beginners and experienced patients alike.”
For more information, visit online at barboursvillecannabiscompany.com or call at 304-949-8588.
MARSHALL HEALTH OFFERS NEW ONLINE SKIN CARE SHOP: Marshall Health now offers the convenience of online shopping for a variety of skin care products available through Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery.
The aesthetics section of the practice offers products for anti-aging, dry skin, sun protection, acne treatment and more. This includes Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery’s exclusive skin care line developed by Marshall Health’s plastic surgeons and aesthetician. The new online store offers quick and convenient access to these products, officials said.
“The site includes more than 50 of our favorite and most-requested products,” said plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Adel A. Faltaous, associate professor of surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “The new site will allow patients to browse products and shop more conveniently from home.”
In addition to the online store at https://marshallplasticsurgery.myshopify.com. Products may also be purchased in person at Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at 5185 U.S. Route 60, Suite 26, in Huntington.
To schedule a virtual or in-person consultation, contact Marshall Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery at 304-691-8910.
SHEETS DROPS DIESEL PRICES: Sheetz announced it is celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.87 or lower.
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is Sept. 11-17, but the decreased diesel fuel prices will extend through Sept. 30. The price will be reduced at all 654 Sheetz stores that offer diesel fuel pumps, the company said in a press release.
“Truck drivers are the backbone of this country,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz, said in the release. “As a company, we are committed to showing appreciation for our customers. We wanted to go above and beyond for Truck Driver Appreciation Week by providing extended offers that will be unquestionably beneficial to them.”
Sheetz is also offering truck drivers a free meal including their choice of any half made-to-order sub, a bag of “fryz” and any size self-serve coffee or fountain drink through the end of the month. To redeem the offer, truck drivers should enter “TRUCKYEAH” through the Sheetz mobile app.