A new Planet Fitness location is opening in early February near South Point, Ohio.
The company announced last week it began in-club membership presale for its newest gym location at 367 County Road 406, near Tractor Supply and the Big Sandy Superstore.
The nearly 16,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-minute express circuit, a cardio theater with flat screen TVs, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card Spa including HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.
“We’re excited to bring the ‘Judgement Free Zone’ to the Tri-State area with the South Point club,” said Gary Williams, regional director at United PF Partners, the largest Planet Fitness franchisee group, which operates 12 locations in Ohio and West Virginia. “We invite locals to join us at the club for a tour before our official opening to experience our non-intimidating gym facility and take advantage of our $0 down membership presale.”
Williams says the classic membership invites members to join for $10 per month. The PF Black Card membership is $22.99 per month and provides members access to the Black Card Spa, the ability to bring a friend anytime, and entry to over 2,100 clubs. The club is offering $0 down on both memberships until Jan. 23.
Planet Fitness representatives and local officials will formally celebrate the opening of its new club in South Point with an all-day grand opening celebration following the club’s February opening.
For more information, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.
LOST ESCAPE ROOM: Steve and Debbie Adkins with The Lost Escape Room announced the opening of a new expansion at 803 3rd Ave. in Huntington.
“We will feature a new lobby and three new games to go along with the current three games, which are located in the same building and beside The Market,” Debbie Adkins said.
The first of the new releases, Into the Darkness, will be released on Friday, Jan. 14. It is a two-player game geared for a “date night” or a buddy type room. The second game, The Quest for the Last Dragon, will open later this summer, she said.
The Lost Escape Room is an award-winning escape room featuring the game End of the Line, which finished second in the world and received the Player’s Choice Silver Award in 2020. End of the Line was a finalist again in 2021, finishing in the top 10.
“Our escape rooms are a great team building activity and family friendly, we would like to welcome you to next level experiences,” Steve Adkins said.
For more information visit, LostEscapeRoom.com, or check them out on their social media pages.
DOG HAUS BIERGARTEN: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for Dog Haus Biergarten at Barboursville last week.
Located at 6310 U.S. 60, it is franchisees Vicki Dunn Dionne and Carissa Marshall’s first location with the brand and the first Dog Haus in West Virginia.
“Our hometown of Barboursville has been so supportive during our soft open training weeks. We can’t wait to welcome everyone in our community to check out West Virginia’s first Dog Haus,” Marshall said.
As part of its introduction to the community and its surroundings, Dog Haus announced its first “Dine-In Charity Event Weekend” taking place Saturday, Jan. 22, and Sunday, Jan. 23.
“We are really excited about offering a Haus-Breakfast menu,” Marshall said. “We open at 7 a.m., Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. We have one-of-a-kind burritos, bowls, quesadilla and tacos.”
For more information call 304-878-4287 or visit Barboursville.doghaus.com.
GREENPAL LAUNCHES SNOW REMOVAL SERVICE IN HUNTINGTON: GreenPal, an on-demand lawn mowing service company, has launched its on-demand snow removal service in Huntington.
GreenPal, which has been described as “Uber for lawn care” is already being used in 48 states by more than one million homeowners, the company said in a press release.
“Homeowners can list their snow removal needs with their desired service date and snow removal companies then bid on the property based on the Google street and aerial images and any other details the homeowner provides,” the release said. “Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s rating, reviews and price.”
Once the service provider has completed the job, it sends a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments, the release added.
The app has already launched in more than 200 major markets throughout the country, the company said. For more information about Greenpal, visit www.yourgreenpal.com.