HUNTINGTON — Advantage Valley unveiled the new livability publication, West Virginia’s Advantage Valley: Charleston—Huntington Metro Region, during a news conference Wednesday morning at the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) office in downtown Huntington.
Advantage Valley Inc. is a private nonprofit economic development organization representing the Charleston and Huntington metropolitan statistical areas. The region includes Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason, Jackson and Wayne counties.
Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis says the annual magazine will serve as the economic development organization’s primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction. She says the high-quality, easy-to-share content promotes the Advantage Valley region’s favorable business climate, attractions and other amenities to encourage business investment, talent recruitment and relocation.
“We focus on promoting this region as one unified area, and we have a lot of assets to promote,” Ellis said. “We can talk about several universities; we can talk about two airports and four interstate highway systems. We present ourselves in a way that is much more significant to the rest of the country and the rest of the world when we market ourselves in this regard.”
This is the first in a series of three publications over the next three years, according to Ellis.
“This publication tells the story about our region and why it makes sense to operate a business here and why it makes sense to live here,” she said. “It tells the story of innovation — companies like DARCO, located right here in Huntington, homegrown companies that now have an international market due to the innovative way they developed their product.”
Ellis said the program includes a digital magazine, print magazine and significant exposure on Livability.com, a national website with information about more than 15,000 of America’s best places to live and visit.
“It tells the story of affordability,” she said. “West Virginia is the sixth-lowest state in the country in terms of the cost of doing business. Huntington has got a cost of living that is 11% lower than the national average.”
The program also includes targeted print and global digital distribution to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives, and talented individuals and families attracted to the region’s quality of life, Ellis added.
David Lieving, president and CEO of HADCO, said the organization’s business and retention program will utilize the new publication.
“We have heard over and over again that there was a real need to develop some kind of publication that would highlight our assets here in our region to help businesses attract professionals here in the Huntington area,” he said. “Many of our companies, like Alcon and Mountain Health Network, are actively engaged in recruiting professionals here to our area, and this is a tool they will be able to use.”
The region known as Advantage Valley has a population of nearly half a million people, Ellis added.
“Advantage Valley focuses on three things,” she explained. “We work with our partners to retain our existing businesses, to grow new businesses, and to attract new jobs and new talent to the region. This particular publication is one tool that we have developed to put in our tool box to help us with our attraction efforts.”
The program also includes other tools to help business people and residents learn about and share with others the success stories of the region by going online to livability.com/advantage-valley.
“We are encouraging our communities, our counties, our local economic development authorities and most importantly our businesses to use this content to promote the region,” Ellis said.
To read and share the digital version, click on the magazine cover image. You can flip through online or download the book in .pdf format. You can also use share tools to send a link by email or post to social media. To get a print magazine, contact Advantage Valley at 304-541-9657.
