HUNTINGTON — The Grill on Third is downtown Huntington’s newest steakhouse.
Clint Artrip, owner of Calamity J Grill & Bar at 1555 3rd Ave., recently opened the restaurant just down the street at 1513 3rd Ave.
The $2.5 million project includes a two-story restaurant with ample parking and lots of room for privacy as well.
“I wanted Huntington to have a nice atmosphere at this restaurant, where people come in to have a wonderful steak or seafood meal, and I think it’s the best looking restaurant in town,” Artrip said.
He says the new steakhouse has reasonable prices.
“We’re trying to fill a niche, you know. It’s not Outback but it’s not over the top,” Artip said. “We’re looking for our little sweet spot with customers.”
The establishment can seat as many as 120 people downstairs and 36 upstairs.
“We have a private dining area upstairs,” Artrip said. “It’s for events or a party or something they want private. It has its separate areas — separate restrooms and so forth.”
The Grill on Third has a large steak and seafood menu and many appetizers with some great desserts, according to Artip.
“We have a cheese fondue and a chocolate fondue. Cheese fondue for appetizer and chocolate fondue for dessert is something that’s unique for this area and it’s a great to share,” he said. “Makes it makes it great, you know, dinner date thing to share this fondue chocolate cheese.”
There is also a full bar with a selection of whiskies and bourbons, Artip added.
Artrip recommends making reservations by calling 304-529-4585.
“You don’t have to have reservations, but it helps if you do,” he said.
Future plans for the business call for an outdoor dining area.
“Come spring we’ll have outdoor dining with seats and tables outside in the back of the restaurant,” Artip said. “We’ve just finished out with a seven-foot fence. It’s gonna be wonderful.”
MARSHALL HEALTH CLINIC FOR MOHS MOVES: Marshall Health’s clinic for Mohs micrographic skin surgery is now located on the lower level of 1305 Elm St. in Huntington.
Mohs surgery is considered an effective method for treating the most common forms of skin cancer. Eduardo Vidal, M.D., is dual board-certified in both dermatology and Mohs surgery and the only fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon in the region. Mohs surgery takes a few hours and involves removing small layers of skin and viewing it under a microscope to ensure all cancerous cells are removed, while preserving healthy tissue.
“Since 2021, we’ve provided local access to this gold-standard skin cancer treatment that has a nearly 100% cure rate,” said Vidal, who is also an assistant professor of dermatology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The Marshall dermatology clinic is an outpatient department of Cabell Huntington Hospital. Vidal accepts patients by physician referrals. Additional information is available at https://www.marshallhealth.org/services/dermatology/mohs-micrographic-surgery or by calling 304-691-6718.