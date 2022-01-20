BARBOURSVILLE — Rose & Remington is coming to the Huntington Mall this summer, according to mall officials.
Rose & Remington is a women’s lifestyle store that offers affordable, boho-chic clothing, accessories, gifts, home decor and more, according to a release from the mall.
The store will be located in a 5,700-square-foot space in the JCPenney concourse.
Rose & Remington was founded in Ohio in 2012 by the mother-and-daughter duo of Kristen Ponchot and Dee Alexander, whose goal was to create a space where mothers and daughters can shop together. The store is named for Ponchot’s twin children.
The released added that most dresses at the store cost from $30 to $65 and tops range from $20 to $45. The store also carries eclectic jewelry, candles and other items that support nationwide and global initiatives to help others. Rose & Remington also offers opportunities to host giveback events to support local nonprofit organizations, according to the release.
There are currently 24 Rose & Remington stores in five states, with more planned in the near future.
For more information on mall tenants, hours and events, call 304-733-0492 or visit www.huntingtonmall.com.
NEW ELEANOR BEVERAGE COMPANY GROWING: Revive Sports Inc. is a new beverage company headquartered in Eleanor, West Virginia, and owned by Mersaydes Humphrey and her two brothers, Caperton Humphrey and Paul Richard Humphrey.
The siblings co-founded and launched the business in August 2021 and describe it as a diversified New Age CBD and vitamin company.
“Revive Sports was created to produce Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery drinks, along with state-of-the-art low-cost packaging machines that manufacture vitamin gel pouches and hand sanitizer gel pouches,” Mersaydes Humphrey said.
She says family members have been doing research and development for more than four years to create a great-tasting healthy sports drink. Together, they developed Revitalize Sports — a 20-milligram, CBD, zero sugar, low-calorie, 12-ounce sports drink that is THC-free.
“Revitalize Sports drinks are filled with all the vitamins and electrolytes to help keep consumers hydrated, as well as non-psychoactive CBD that helps the body to recover from daily activities,” she said. “Our team has spent an immense amount of time and research creating Revitalize Sports and we are so thrilled to finally bring our healthy products to market. Our products were made for everyone — whether you are an athlete or someone simply looking to live a healthier lifestyle.”
The company plans to establish additional manufacturing and distribution in multiple states.
“We are looking to sign up chain stores and distribution companies,” said CEO Mersaydes Humphrey. “As we continue to grow, we are confident that we will obtain the necessary capital through stockholders to sell products both domestically and internationally.”
Revitalize Sports Hemp Recovery Drinks are available for purchase through their company’s e-commerce website www.revitalizesports.com.