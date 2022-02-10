HUNTINGTON — A well-known name in jewelry is about to join the lineup of retailers at Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Mall officials announced this week that Reeds Jewelers will open its doors to customers sometime this spring.
The new 1,323-square-foot store will be located on the mall’s Center Court, according to Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the mall’s parent company, Cafaro.
Bell said Reeds Jewelers is known for its selection of fine jewelry, collectibles, watches and customizable pieces.
“Reeds boasts a broad collection of high-end jewelry from leading designer brands, but also curates beautiful value-priced pieces to fit the budget of any customer,” he said. “In addition to the many fine brands carried online, such as Pandora, Alex and Ani, Mikimoto, Scott Kay, Swarovski and others, Reeds is also an authorized distributor for leading designer brands such as David Yurman, Tag Heuer, Omega, Michele, Rolex, Gucci and Movado.”
In 1946, Bill Zimmer and his wife, Roberta, bought a small jewelry store in downtown Wilmington, North Carolina, and changed its name to Reeds Jewelers. After finding success, the Zimmers expanded to other cities in the Carolinas. As they built their business, they built their family, and all four children grew up working at Reeds.
Today, the Reeds chain includes 70 stores in 13 states.
NAVARINO BAY AT THE MARKET CLOSING: Navarino Bay, a modern Greek restaurant serving eclectic blends of northern Mediterranean cuisines and located in The Market in downtown Huntington, has announced it will close Saturday.
“After nearly four years of serving the greater Huntington community we will be closing down the restaurant this Saturday, February 12,” Georgios Alexandropoulos, owner of the business, wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “It’s with a heavy heart we bring this news. We have had the pleasure of serving everyone Greek and Mediterranean cuisine for the last few years. It was a pleasure meeting many of you and having you become a part of our family.
“We have the utmost respect as well for our ‘The Market’ family. You will never find a more helpful and kind congregation of separate businesses anywhere in this country. Thank you Huntington for giving us a chance to serve you.”
Alexandropoulos’ father, George, has been serving Greek food at the Jolly Pirate on U.S. 60 near Huntington since 1975.
“If you still want some great Greek food, I encourage everyone to go to the Jolly Pirate,” he said.
Alexandropoulos declined to give any additional comments.