ASHLAND — Ashland Town Center hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration for its newest store last weekend, EarthWise Pet.
The pet nutrition and wellness spa is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Marc Vonderheide and opened near the mall’s Food Court.
“Our guests are always changing and evolving, and at Ashland Town Center, we want to be able to offer them today’s top trends and shopping destinations,” said Vicki Ramey, the general manager of Ashland Town Center. “We are looking forward to welcoming guests to Earthwise Pet, while keeping the health of shoppers our top priority and providing the safest experience possible.”
EarthWise Pet is a more than 40-year-old brand focused on all-natural pet food, eco-friendly toys and supplies, grooming services and helping to improve the bond between pets and their people. EarthWise Pet store owners and their teams aim to be the community’s go-to resource for all things pet-related.
“We’re excited to welcome Marc to the EarthWise family” said EarthWise Pet Chief Marketing Officer Dianna Bailer. “We choose to partner with people that stand with our belief that pets are family. Marc is no exception and we look forward to the Ashland community embracing all that both EarthWise Pet and Marc’s team has to offer”
EarthWise Pet is all about quality and expertise, she said.
“Marc and his staff are trained on pet nutrition and wellness, so customers will know they can turn to them for advice,” according to Bailer. “EarthWise Pet offers customers a curated shopping experience that is laser-focused on eco-friendly, holistic and allnatural brands, which sets them apart from big-box pet warehouses.”
BOOTS SPIRITS & FEED: Construction is underway to remodel the former Evolve Ultralounge in the 400 block of 9th Street in downtown Huntington.
The location is set to become “Boots Spirits & Feed,” a country-themed bar. The business is owned by Alejandro Vence, who owns the The Jockey Club in the 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Vence has not released any details about the new establishment, so look for more updates coming soon.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.