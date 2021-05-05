WINFIELD – If you are looking for some new family-oriented outdoor recreation this summer, then Kanawha Watersports may have just what you are looking for, according to its owner, Ted Duty.
The new business recently opened and offers waterskiing, wake boarding, wake surfing and water tubing on the Kanawha River at Winfield.
“We are very excited to get started and give people the opportunity to jump in and enjoy some water sports,” Duty said.
The new business offers lessons for beginners to advanced in waterskiing, wake boarding and wake surfing. Duty says they will also offer water tubing, which requires no lessons.
“Just riders wanting to have fun,” he said. “If you already have experience in your favorite water activity, Kanawha Watersports offers a low cost no lesson rate for those just needing a boat to tow them.”
According to Duty, “No one else offers the selection of water activities like Kanawha Watersports. We are your one stop destination for water fun. The boat and driver, skis, boards, ski vests and gloves are all provided. You simply show up with your sunscreen and towel and we provide the rest. We welcome individuals, families or small groups.”
Duty says the rates at Kanawha Watersports are reasonable.
“For example, two people could go out and ski or wakeboard for an hour, and it would only cost $25 each,” he said. “Or three people could spend an hour water tubing and it would only run $20 each.”
The complete rate schedule and additional information can be found at Kanawhawatersports.com.
“Kanawha Watersports provides the opportunity to participate in water sports without owning a boat,” Duty said. “Maybe you used to ski or wakeboard on the family boat, but no longer have one. Now you can get back on the water again. It is also a great new sport to get into if you have never tried it. With the proper coaching and instruction, you can be up skiing or boarding after a few attempts and it is great exercise.”
Duty has over 30 years of experience in boating, skiing and other water sports on the Kanawha River and says he knows what it takes to have a safe, fun day on the water. He recently received his level one instructor certification from USA Water Ski and Wake Sports, and he is a West Virginia Division of Natural Resources-certified and -approved guide.
Duty added that Kanawha Watersports also carries a limited inventory of combo and slalom skis for sale, which allows customers to try out the skis before they purchase them.
“So, whether you are looking for some new family activities this summer, or you want to dust off your old ski or try a new sport, grab the crew and head to Kanawha Watersports for a day of fun in the sun. Get ready to jump in,” he said.
Reservations are available by calling or texting to 304-541-0785.
EUFORIA OPENS IN DOWNTOWN HUNTINGTON: On Tuesday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribboncutting for Euforia, which is located at 2516 Fifth Avenue in Huntington.
Specializing in natural and organic skincare and bath products, this locally owned business by Eric Chavers has joined the membership of the chamber, which includes more than 550 businesses that operate in Cabell and Wayne counties.
SECOND SATURDAY MARKET: Nomada Bakery and The Red Caboose are teaming up to host a monthly outdoor market.
The Second Saturday Market will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station this Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer locally produced books, stickers, upcycled clothing, home decor items, and fashion accessories.
“We are excited to welcome the new artists and vendors joining the market and to see the response of the customers that are coming to the bakery and The Red Caboose,” said Nomada Bakery owner Ariel Barcenas, “We are creating a fun atmosphere where people are excited to walk around and enjoy Heritage Station.”
Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center, and guests can also enjoy the shops at Heritage Station: Full Circle Gifts & Goods, Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, and The Historic Hippie.
Vendors include Handmade by Maylea -- polymer clay jewelry; Sage Hollow Crafts -- crochet stuffed animals and home goods; Amanda Hooser -- stickers; Perfectly Imperfect Handmade Goods -- leather jewelry and home goods; Heart Spun Handicrafts -- handspun yarns; Ashley Morris -- mixed media art; Myra Rollyson Yates/Suzanne Alexander -- local authors; Zane Pinson -- ceramics and mixed media art; Charlotte Tigchelaar -- embroidery; Terry Buck -- woodworking; Harbour House/Aly McGinnis -- home goods; 2wicethemaddness -- artwork and upcycled clothing; and Carter Taylor Seaton -- author.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans. Its offerings including local-interest books, bath and beauty products, fine art, locally produced t-shirts, and souvenirs.
Nomada Bakery offers freshly baked products and pastries along with breakfast and lunch options.
The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at 210 11th Street in Huntington. For more information visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.