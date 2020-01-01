LOGAN, W.Va. — Gordmans has announced that nine new store locations in West Virginia will open March 3, including locations in Logan and St. Albans.
The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at the nine new store locations in Logan, St. Albans, Buckhannon, New Martinsville, Moundsville, Grafton, Elkins, Lewisburg and Summersville, according to a press release from the company.
Gordmans, which has been in business for more than 100 years, is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Goody’s, Peebles and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering brands at prices lower than department stores, the release said.
Gordmans offers a variety of positions, which vary by store location, including store manager, assistant store manager, sales associate, stockroom associate and more.
Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are accepted.
Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% associate discount on merchandise. Gordmans offers flexible full-time and part-time schedules.
AskDrSkip.Com: On Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for AskDrSkip.Com, which is located at 1000 5th Ave., Suite 100, in Huntington.
Dr. Skip Hart, O.M.D., says he bridges the gap between conventional, or Western medicine, and alternative medicine TCM/East Asian medicine.
For nearly 20 years, Hart has used his knowledge of natural and alternative therapies, oriental medicine techniques and holistic well-being to recommend non-invasive, natural remedies to target his clients’ wellness goals and keep them on the path of optimal health.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony.
DEVELOPMENTAL THERAPY CENTER: Developmental Therapy Center will host its “2020 Open Arms, Open Hearts, Open House,” and its first annual Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at its location, 803 7th Ave. in Huntington.
Developmental Therapy Center provides therapy services in the related fields of occupational, physical and speech-language therapy to individuals who have special needs.
Cost is $15 for members if registered in advance and $20 for non-members. RSVP by calling the Chamber at 304-525-5131 or email chamber@huntingtonchamber.org.