HUNTINGTON — Ashland Town Center announced this week that Olive Garden is joining its lineup of more than 75 retail, dining and entertainment options.
“Ashland Town Center is excited to further diversify and expand our dining roster with Olive Garden,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center. “We strive to meet shopper demand by providing dynamic national and local brands and retail concepts, as well as family-friendly dining and entertainment options all within our town center.”
Ramey said the Olive Garden will be located near the main entrance of the mall and is replacing the Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe, which closed on June 5. She said renovation and construction work is set to begin next month, but an opening date has yet to be announced.
Ramey said Olive Garden is known for its Italian food and is considered a leader in the casual dining industry with more than 860 restaurants in the United States.
“There’s something for everyone to enjoy, from freshly baked bread sticks and garden salad, to homemade soups and sauces,” she said.
“Our area is constantly growing and evolving. We are so thrilled to be a part of this by offering new and exciting options for our Ashland community,” Ramey added.
Darden Restaurants Inc. is the parent company opening the new Olive Garden. It is a multi-brand restaurant operator headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
“We look forward to joining the community,” Meagan Bernstein of Darden Restaurants said in an email. “Since the project is still in its early stages, we don’t have many details to share.”
Darden’s family of restaurants features Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, the Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V’s. It owns and operates more than 1,800 restaurants and employs nearly 160,000 team members, making it one of the 50 largest private employers in America, according to the company’s website.
For more information, visit online at darden.com.
For more information about the Ashland Town Center, call 606-324-1100 or visit ashlandtowncenter.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ashlandtowncenter.
OVB WARNS OF EMAIL SCAM: Ohio Valley Bank advises customers to be mindful of an email scam that has become more prevalent.
The email in question says the recipient has won a prize, according to the bank. The email instructs individuals to pay shipping costs in order to receive their prize.
“This is a scam,” the bank said in a press release. “Anyone who receives this email or one of similar nature, do not respond. If you are unsure regarding the validity, please call the bank at 800-468-6682. As always, if you receive suspicious calls, texts or emails regarding your banking, please report it by calling the bank or visiting your local branch.”
Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve.