BARBOURSVILLE — Orangetheory Fitness in Barboursville is celebrating a complete refresh of its studio and its five-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, Aug. 23, hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Owned and operated by Brock Meadows, the studio celebrated its fifth anniversary in April.
“We came here for the specific reason to make a meaningful difference and a positive impact on the health and well-being of the wonderful people in our community,” Meadows said. “Our purpose is to give people a longer, more vibrant life by helping them get more life from each workout.”
Meadows says Orangetheory is a scientifically backed fitness franchise that first appeared in West Virginia in April 2017.
The Barboursville studio was the first studio in the state, with additional locations now open in Charleston, Morgantown and a Bridgeport location coming soon.
“No matter a person’s size, shape, situation or current fitness level, we are obsessed with helping our members gain or regain their health and confidence so they can become the best version of themselves,” he said. “Achieving all that is important to them and their family, relationships, health, performance, happiness and more.”
The studio is also celebrating a complete refresh, according to Meadows, which includes new water rowers.
“This is yet another technology advancement to their connected fitness initiative. Now, just like the treadmills, every water rower has its own OTconnect tablet. The tablets create a more personalized in-studio fitness experience that allows rower performance data to be sent to the member’s personal summary on their OTF mobile app,” Meadows said.
The celebration and ribbon-cutting event is scheduled at 4 p.m. More information about Barboursville Orangetheory Fitness can be found online at www.orangetheory.com/en-us/ or by calling 304-521-1500.
WV TRUCKING ASSOCIATION HELPS WITH FLOOD RELIEF: To help those ravaged by flooding in eastern Kentucky, the West Virginia Trucking Association is asking for the public’s help in donating materials and supplies between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at the XPO Logistics facility at 96 Private Drive 339, South Point, Ohio.
Items most in need include bottled water; cleaning supplies including bleach, mops, buckets and gloves; personal hygiene items including toothbrushes, toothpaste, cleansing wipes, deodorant and razors; and baby items, including diapers, baby wipes and formula.
For those interested in providing a monetary donation, visit the Kentucky Relief Fund at https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief.
“We have all seen the devastation that our neighbors in eastern Kentucky are experiencing with the severe flooding last (month),” said Traci Nelson, president of the West Virginia Trucking Association. “By coming together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of those who need it most right now. We hope the public will join us in our Helping Our Neighbors Campaign.”
For additional information, contact the West Virginia Trucking Association at 304-345-2800.
WVDOT HIRING: The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring accountants and auditors to work at its headquarters in Charleston.
The Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 1340 Smith St. in Charleston to hire accountant auditor trainees, accountant auditors, senior accountant auditors, office assistants, business operation assistants and accounting technicians.
The agency has 25 openings — eight positions available in the Auditing Division and 17 positions available in the Finance Division. Successful applicants can be hired almost immediately, officials said.
Dawna Cork, DOT auditing director, said salaries for the Auditing Division were significantly increased recently to make them competitive with the private sector.
Applicants should bring a valid driver’s license to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online at https://transportation.wv.gov/business-manager/human-resources/Pages/CareerOpportunities.aspx.
For more information, call 304-558-3111.