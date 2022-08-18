BARBOURSVILLE — Bloomin’ Brands has plans to construct a new Outback Steakhouse in Barboursville at the site of the former Applebee’s Bar & Grill.
The plan is to move Outback from its current location at 3417 U.S. 60 to the 19 East Mall Road location, near the Huntington Mall. The project is estimated at $1.2 million, according to building permit records filed with the Cabell County Commission.
Outback’s website says its new restaurants will look a little different. They will be smaller, with new technology and a revamped interior design. The new buildings will also devote more space to take-away, delivery and Outback’s newly launched nationwide catering program.
“This new restaurant design features the Aussie spirit of Outback from the moment you arrive at the restaurant with a warm and welcoming dining room while also allowing us to optimize Outback’s strong to-go and delivery channels,” Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse, said in a press release. “The smaller size also allows us to bring restaurants to areas where larger units may not have been possible.”
The typical Outback Steakhouse is nearly 6,000 square feet, while the new model optimizes kitchen space to reduce its footprint to about 5,000 square feet. The dining room and bar areas accommodate approximately 187 guests.
In 2022, Outback opened three prototypes in Fort Worth, Texas; Steele Creek, North Carolina; and Polaris, Ohio. The company says it plans to build 75 to 100 additional restaurants in the United States.
PREGIS TO CLOSE WURTLAND FACILITY: Chicago-based Pregis Corporation says it will be closing its Greenup County, Kentucky, facility due to the discontinuation of manufacturing materials it uses.
“The regretful decision to close the Wurtland facility is due to the discontinuation of a key ingredient required to manufacture polypropylene foam material, the only product this facility produces,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Despite exhaustive efforts to find a suitable replacement for the manufacturing component, we have been unable to do so, leaving us with no choice but to cease manufacturing operations for the Microfoam product line. The decision in no way reflects the performance of our Wurtland employees. We are working closely with the local resources and the USW to help ease the transition of this unavoidable situation.”
The Wurtland facility opened in 1995 and only produces one product. The closure is expected to affect about 80 employees.
Pregis operates more than 30 facilities in North America, including a Hopkinsville, Kentucky, location.
FOODFAIR ADDS DIGITAL COUPONS: Foodfair, which has 14 grocery stores in the Tri-State region, recently added digital coupons to its Cart Cash Rewards program.
Store officials said before you start clipping you’ll need to have a Cart Cash account and an online shopping account at foodfairmarkets.com. Once customers sign in, they can browse a selection of featured digital coupons and add them to their account, even while shopping in the store.
The digital coupons can be redeemed at checkout by entering the customer’s 10-digit telephone number. Store officials said the phone number of the customer’s Cart Cash account and the online shopping account must match for coupons to apply.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
