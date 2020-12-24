WHEELERSBURG, Ohio — OVP Health Care will open a new outpatient health center in the Kroger Shopping Plaza at Wheelersburg on Monday, Dec. 28, the company announced.
The health center, located at 8991 Ohio River Road, will offer a wide range of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction treatment and counseling services, OVP officials said.
Staffed by nurse practitioner Julie Carr and counselor Jade Maddox, the health center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are available by calling 740-716-7086.
Carr, of Greenup, Kentucky, is a 2013 graduate of Indiana State University’s School of Nursing. Before joining OVP Health Care, Carr worked as an advanced practice provider for Meditelecare.
Maddox, a national certified counselor, has provided a wide range of behavioral health and counseling services in the region for many years. She earned her master’s degree in mental health counseling from Morehead State University.
OVP Health Care is a nonprofit healthcare organization with other locations in Proctorville, Ohio, Pikeville, Kentucky, and South Carolina.
For more information, go to ovphealthcare.org.
HOLIDAY LIQUOR SHOPPING: Last-minute shoppers, please note if you are planning to shop at a retail liquor outlet in West Virginia that liquor may not be sold on Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day). However, this does not apply to beer and wine sales.
Further, restaurants, bars, and private clubs may sell spirits for on-site consumption, but not to go. Certain licensees may sell beer and wine to go in a sealed container, per the state of emergency guidelines and advisories.
Also, 50% in-door seating capacity, social distancing, and face covering restrictions are still in effect. See West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) website for advisories and more information at https://abca.wv.gov/about/Pages/latestnews.aspx.