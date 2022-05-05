HUNTINGTON — Peddlers Mall, a Kentucky- based chain of local flea markets, is set to open its newest brick-and-mortar store at 800 14th St. West in Central City in Huntington’s West End, in the former Big Lots building.
“We are eagerly anticipating our arrival into the Huntington community and excited to meet the antique and vintage lovers of West Virginia,’’ said Taylor Logsdon, Peddlers’ marketing director.
Logsdon said Peddlers Mall specializes in vintage items, antiques, furniture, home décor and new merchandise.
Jessica and Justin Breeding of Ashland were at Peddlers Mall on Tuesday.
“We heard about it and wanted to check it out and see what all they have here,” Jessica Breeding said.
Jason Browning, of Huntington, said he was glad to see something go into the old Big Lots location.
“It such a big space, and I was wondering who would take it over,” he said. “Hopefully, the community supports it and it does well.”
A soft opening took place Sunday. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 4. The grand opening will include giveaways, food, music, discounts and raffles.
Logsdon added that Peddlers Mall is accepting vendors for this location. The booth rates start at $145 for an 8-foot by 9-foot area, plus an 8% sales fee.
For details on how to become a vendor, visit www.buypeddlersmall.com or email huntington@buypeddlersmall.com.
More information visit the Facebook page at Huntington Peddlers Mall.
VALLEY HEALTH MILTON COMPLETES PHARMACY: In an effort to provide access to pharmacy services in the Milton area, Valley Health Systems Inc. announced the completion of the pharmacy at the Milton location.
Valley Health officials said the expansion will allow Valley Health providers, patients and the public access to medications for optimal health outcomes and combines competitive pricing and conveniences such as drive-through services.
“We are very excited to expand our pharmacy services to Milton. This additional location will provide increased access to those living in the Milton area as well as the surrounding communities,” said Ashley Houvouras, chief pharmacy officer of Valley Health Systems. “Our pharmacy team is eager and excited to be taking new patients as well as continuing to serve our existing patients.”
“We can fill prescriptions for all patients as well as take prescriptions from outside providers,” said Courtney Barker, the dedicated pharmacist in charge at the Milton location. “By offering these services, alongside accessibility such as with the drive-through, we are working to be available to everyone in the community.”
Barker said Valley Health pharmacies accept most insurances and offer discounts such as the sliding fee program for those eligible who are uninsured or have difficulty affording their medications. For Valley Health patients, pharmacists have direct access to their Valley Health provider and work directly to ensure that medications will best fit patient’s health and budget.
Valley Health–Milton is located at 1417 Johns Creek Road in Milton. The location provides comprehensive services such as family medicine, quick care, dentistry and behavioral health. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-743-1407.