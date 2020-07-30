Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Dunham
Buy Now

Dunham's Sports opened on Friday, July 24, at Liberty Square Shopping Center at Hurricane/Teays Valley.

 Robert Saunders/HD Media

HURRICANE, W.Va. — Two new businesses recently opened in Putnam County.

Pita Pit at 49 Davis Court in Hurricane hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday and announced the launch of a community impact initiative.

The initiative includes a partnership with Pita Pit and Valley Park’s “Positivity Rocks” campaign. Residents can pick up a rock, paint a positive message and return it to either location, officials said.

“The city of Hurricane and Putnam County as a whole is special, we are so excited to open and be a part of this community,” said local franchise owner Mike Insco.

Donations of $150 were made to Valley Park and the Hurricane Police Department’s K-9 department.

Pita Pit brands itself as a healthy alternative to fast food restaurants with its concept “Fresh Thinking, Healthy Eating.” It offers special dietary needs such as gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian and vegan, as well as smoothies.

“We cater to our customer’s needs,” Insco said. “We’re focusing on the ingredients inside the pita, the fresh grilled meats, the fresh chopped veggies, and all of our pitas and salads are made to order, not prepackaged.”

Pita Pit offers online ordering, delivery and catering services. Learn more at www.pitapit.com.

DUNHAM’S SPORTS: Dunham’s Sports opened on Friday, July 24, at Liberty Square Shopping Center at Hurricane/Teays Valley in Putnam County.

The store celebrated by giving away six-packs of Coke and Diet Coke to anyone making a purchase of $10 or more (while supplies lasted).

Among the grand opening bargains was a sale on kayaks, with a large supply in stock. Dunham’s Sports has more than 230 stores nationwide. The chain specializes in sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as active and casual sports apparel and footwear.

“We are excited to be opening in the Hurricane community,” said Jeff Lynn, Dunham’s chairman and CEO. The store — located at the former Elder-Beerman location — is the sixth Dunham’s Sports to open in West Virginia.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.