HURRICANE, W.Va. — Two new businesses recently opened in Putnam County.
Pita Pit at 49 Davis Court in Hurricane hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday and announced the launch of a community impact initiative.
The initiative includes a partnership with Pita Pit and Valley Park’s “Positivity Rocks” campaign. Residents can pick up a rock, paint a positive message and return it to either location, officials said.
“The city of Hurricane and Putnam County as a whole is special, we are so excited to open and be a part of this community,” said local franchise owner Mike Insco.
Donations of $150 were made to Valley Park and the Hurricane Police Department’s K-9 department.
Pita Pit brands itself as a healthy alternative to fast food restaurants with its concept “Fresh Thinking, Healthy Eating.” It offers special dietary needs such as gluten-free, paleo, vegetarian and vegan, as well as smoothies.
“We cater to our customer’s needs,” Insco said. “We’re focusing on the ingredients inside the pita, the fresh grilled meats, the fresh chopped veggies, and all of our pitas and salads are made to order, not prepackaged.”
Pita Pit offers online ordering, delivery and catering services. Learn more at www.pitapit.com.
DUNHAM’S SPORTS: Dunham’s Sports opened on Friday, July 24, at Liberty Square Shopping Center at Hurricane/Teays Valley in Putnam County.
The store celebrated by giving away six-packs of Coke and Diet Coke to anyone making a purchase of $10 or more (while supplies lasted).
Among the grand opening bargains was a sale on kayaks, with a large supply in stock. Dunham’s Sports has more than 230 stores nationwide. The chain specializes in sporting goods and athletic equipment, as well as active and casual sports apparel and footwear.
“We are excited to be opening in the Hurricane community,” said Jeff Lynn, Dunham’s chairman and CEO. The store — located at the former Elder-Beerman location — is the sixth Dunham’s Sports to open in West Virginia.
Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.