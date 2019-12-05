HUNTINGTON — Cornerstone Community Development Corporation has purchased the Prichard Building, more recently known as Hope Tower, in the 600 block of 9th Street in Huntington.
An official with Cornerstone, located at 605 9th St., confirmed the purchase and it’s listed as a “current project” on the company’s website. The official said the company is not ready yet to give full details about plans for the building.
On the website, it says the building is 13 floors tall with 120,000 square feet of premium retail space and housing.
The building was acquired from Christ Temple Church in Huntington, which attempted to transform the building into a place where people could go through a spiritually based program to recover from addiction. It was called the Hope Tower.
However, by March 2015 residential tenants at Hope Tower were told to vacate their apartments because city inspectors found numerous plumbing and electrical code violations in the building.
The building has sat empty for the past couple of years with reports of glass falling from its windows.
The historic building at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 9th Street originated as the 300-room Prichard Hotel. It was built by real estate developer Fred C. Prichard and managed by veteran hotel man A.E. Kelley, opening in 1925, according to an article written by local historian Jim Casto.
The Prichard ceased operation as a hotel in 1970, and it was converted into an apartment building with some businesses in the ground floor. It is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is one of Huntington’s tallest buildings.
TACO BELL OPENS DINING AREA: A new Taco Bell at Kinetic Park, just off the Hal Greer Boulevard exit of Interstate 64 in Huntington, opened its dining area Wednesday.
“Stop by to see a state of the art location new to the Huntington area,” said Chuck McKitrick, area coach for the Taco Bell.
Josh Bley is the restaurant’s regional general manager.
The drive-through window has been open for the past few weeks, Bley said.
The dining room hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the drive-through window is open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m., both seven days a week, according to McKitrick.
The restaurant currently has more than 30 employees, he said.
“We are always looking to add more great team members,” McKitrick said.
Grand-opening festivities will be in the near future, he added.
RV & BOAT SHOW: The 2020 Huntington RV & Boat Show is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in downtown Huntington.
The Huntington RV & Boat Show attracts thousands of travelers, campers, boaters and outdoor recreation enthusiasts from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia every year.
As the region’s first and longest-running RV and Boat Expo of the New Year, the Huntington RV & Boat Show provides outdoor adventurers an preview of the many products and services available for the upcoming 2020 outdoor season.
To date, more than 35 vendors have requested show application sets, with additional inquiries weekly.
Any business or organization that provides products or services for outdoor adventuring that would like to participate in the 2020 Huntington RV & Boat Show may contact Jeff Scott, show coordinator at 304-757-5487; Lynn Butler, Setzers World of Camping at 304-736-5287; or Stephanie and Phil Abbott, Burdette Camping Center at 304 586-3084, about remaining exhibit space.
A completed show application agreement with booth deposit must be received by Dec. 10.