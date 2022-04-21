HUNTINGTON — “And then there were 19,” said Brandon Enochs, chief operating officer of Prime Engineering Inc., in reference to the growth the firm has seen since opening in downtown Huntington in July 2019.
“We never dreamed that we would grow so quickly and so successfully,” he said. “We’re grateful to our clients. We’re grateful to the community. And we’re grateful to our outstanding staff who have made Prime a high-demand architecture, engineering and construction firm in the region.”
Prime celebrated that growth with an open house on Tuesday at 937 3rd Ave. During the event, staff members broke out their virtual reality software — technology that allows the firm to immerse its clients in architectural and engineering designs for buildings and manufacturing and delivery processes.
The expansion occurred on the third floor and will provide additional space for 25 staff, company officials said.
“Technically, this isn’t the first expansion for Prime at its 3rd Avenue office,” Enochs said. “When first built out, the firm created space for nine staff members. Within months, expansion required that Prime build out the entire first floor to accommodate 17 people. With 19 staff currently on board, two staff had been working out of a conference room before the third-floor expansion.”
With the expansion, both floors have the capacity to house 42 employees, he said.
The upper level also includes a deck overlooking Pullman Square in downtown Huntington.
“It’s a very nice feature,” said Chase Bailey, Prime’s vice president and director of its industrial market segment, a position he was recently appointed to as a result of a promotion. “It gives us a chance to get away from our desks, get some fresh air, or have lunch outside while enjoying the energy of the city. It’s a nice touch that our employees will appreciate.”
Bailey added the company’s recent hiring surge shows no signs of abating. Six new hires were also announced, as well as promotions.
“Expanding our staff of architects, engineers and support staff delivers a professional, well-paying boost into downtown Huntington,” Bailey said. “Of our six recent hires, three are from local universities. We like to keep great talent home in West Virginia. It’s something we take great pride in and intend to continue.”
In addition to Bailey’s promotion, Adam Weible was promoted to vice president and director of growth.
Bailey was promoted from head of the Electrical and Controls Department, while Weible rose from his regional manager position.
Both have been responsible for the rapid expansion of Prime’s Huntington office, an office that began in the basement of Weible’s home before moving to a storefront office in 2019 with four staff.
Bailey brought his electrical engineering talent to Prime in 2019, offering a 15-year history in the steel, special alloys, coal and natural gas industries. An experienced design engineer, he has familiarity with designing power distribution and control systems and technical support throughout all phases of Prime’s projects. Bailey is credited with growing the Electrical Department into one of Prime Engineering’s strongest and most well-respected disciplines.
“I love what I do. I love where I work. I love the people with whom I work,” said Bailey. “It means a lot for me to be able to remain close to my roots while building a professional services firm that serves the entire country. Our work and region will benefit, and I look forward to continuing to grow our electrical engineering expertise by adding to Prime’s workforce here in Huntington and elsewhere.”
Weible, a licensed professional engineer in several states, joined Prime almost four years ago. During his tenure at Prime, he has grown the Huntington office and numerous strategic accounts throughout the country.
As the chair of the Civil Engineering Advisory Board at Marshall University, Weible said he sees real potential for the area and Marshall graduates. He also sees real opportunity for growth in other regions of the country.
“This is a relationship business, and it’s great to match great people at Prime with great clients. It’s kind of like destiny,” Weible said. “I want to apply what I’ve learned thus far to where we’re going as a company. I see tremendous potential to build upon what we’ve already accomplished.”
Look in Sunday’s Business section of The Herald-Dispatch for details about the six new hires at Prime Engineering.