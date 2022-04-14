HUNTINGTON — Kip Noe says due to the growing complexity of collision repairs given the proliferation of new technology in cars today, he is opening a new business called Pro ADAS Calibration.
“We will calibrate Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on cars once they have been repaired at local body shops,” Noe said. “We offer certified calibration services.”
The new business will be at 1133 Hal Greer Blvd. in Huntington in the former Auto Tech location.
Noe said anywhere from 20% to 60% of vehicles today have at least one ADAS feature.
“Backup cameras, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, forward collision and the list goes on,” he said.
Noe adds that not only is ADAS calibration here to stay, but there will be an expansion of ADAS features and ADAS calibration as more technologies come into vehicles.
“Those systems need to be recalibrated for the safety of the consumer,” he said. “These new technologies require repairers to conduct more complex repair operations such as vehicle scan and calibration.”
The new business will open April 18, according to Noe.
“The business employs three people at the moment, but with ADAS technology increasing over time, we possibly will need additional employees in the future,” he said.
Pro ADAS Calibration will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed on weekends.
“People can find us on our website at Proadascalibration.com, or they can email us at proadascalibration@gmail.com,” Noe said. “Our phone number is 304-525-2327. They can also find us on Facebook Pro ADAS Calibration.”
Noe is also the owner of Hail Pro in Ashland, which has been serving the Tri-State since 1994.
NEW BUSINESSES IN WV: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,430 new businesses statewide during the month of March 2022, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Webster County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through March with a total of eight new business registrations, a 2.95% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Fayette, Lincoln and Berkeley counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
A total of 20 new business entities were registered in Summers County in March 2022. In Fayette County, 44 businesses registered. Lincoln County saw nine new business registrations and Berkeley County registered 143 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of March were Berkeley, Kanawha, Monongalia, Jefferson and Cabell. Berkeley County successfully registered 143 businesses in March 2022. Kanawha County reported 141 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 98 businesses registered. Jefferson County saw 82 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 80 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,831 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 30% growth rate during the one-year timespan. To review county-by-county growth, visit online at https://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD/Reports/CountySummary.