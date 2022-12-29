HUNTINGTON — Since the Progress Building opened in downtown Huntington it has continued to help businesses grow, and it remains at near capacity.
The historic building in the 400 block of 8th Street was renovated by Justin Randolph of Progress LLC of Huntington in 2017.
“We want to encourage people to support all of the positive growth and business development happening downtown,” Randolph said. “The majority of the businesses have been new startups or new locations in Huntington.”
The building currently has seven businesses: USI, Appalachian Healthcare Legal Consulting, Legal Aid, Lyn-Zen, Boujee Boards by Roz, Harbour House and The Little Eagle.
“The Little Eagle is consolidating with her existing shop at the Market — The Hip Eagle,” Randolph said. “The space that is available is the space the Potted Edge used to occupy.”
The Progress Building is not able to accommodate salons or restaurants, according to Randolph.
“We would love to offer an existing business the opportunity to grow or for a new business to start up in the space,” he said.
The newest addition to the building is Boujee Boards by Roz. It is a catering business that offers custom grazing board, box and table service, according to owner Roslyn Bradshaw.
“We focus on happy healthy eating. The services we offer are perfect for any occasion, including weddings, picnics, wine tastings, birthdays, baby showers, corporate events or any other reason to gather,” Bradshaw said. “Each board created is unique and no two are ever alike. I often refer to them as edible art, as we eat with our eyes before our mouths.”
Boujee Boards by Roz has a variety of menu items.
“We offer small to large boxes and boards and grazing tables and we even offer a box for your furry friend,” she said. “They include an array of meats, cheeses, fruits, and veggies. Each order can be customized. We also have vegetarian, vegan and Keto boards.”
Bradshaw says her storefront will be the first cheese and charcuterie shop in the area.
“It will be a place people can come and enjoy a cheese board, meet a friend for a cup of coffee, pick up orders or shop at our retail store,” she said. “This space will allow us to offer charcuterie workshops, contribute to building the community and spotlight other local talented small businesses by offering their products in our retail section. Some of our vendors are La Familia, Wholi Moli, 2:10 Creations and The Hautewick Social.”
Bradshaw was born and raised in Williamson, West Virginia.
“I came to Marshall in ‘94 and graduated in 1999 with a B.A. in health care management,” she said. “I worked in the health care field for over 15 years. My love for art and charcuterie inspired me to start the business. My three children also played a major role in my inspiration. I wanted a flexible work-life balance. At the time I started the business two of my children were athletes in college and one was an athlete in high school, so I travel a lot to their events. Owning a business gives me the opportunity to be involved with my kids, plus do something I love.”
Lyn-Zen has been in the building for four years and continues to expand, according to owner Lyndsey Watkins.
Watkins says the company’s mission is “to be a tattoo studio that provides a unique experience which transforms and enhances your beauty from within via microblading, permanent makeup, permanent eyebrows, tiny tattoos, custom art and meditation.”
“I started off doing cosmetic tattooing and microblading,” she said.
Completing certification in 2017 via Phibrows Academy, Watkins says she is the first microblading artist in Huntington. She has since completed continual training to specialize in powder brows, lip blushing and eyeliner.
“I am now expanding in an space that opened and now have the space to offer those Zen services, like the yoga, meditation and sound bowls,” she said.
Aly McGinnis, owner of the Harbour House, said her gift shop has something for all occasions for men, women and children, including a small selection of women’s clothing.
“We specialize in custom gift baskets and doubled that part of our business this year,” she said. “We will be offering Valentine’s Day baskets this year for men, women and kids.”
McGinnis said her gift shop has been doing well since she opened a year and a half ago.
“Come visit us in this beautiful, historic building in downtown Huntington,” she said.
The building was built in 1922. Randolph’s general construction company, Cardinal Builders, did the historic renovation and restoration project.
For more information about the Progress Building, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/progressbuildingwv/.