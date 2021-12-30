HUNTINGTON — A 22-year-old entrepreneur will open his new juice and smoothie bar next week at 5258 U.S. 60 near Huntington.
Michael Cusma is the owner and operator of Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar, which will open on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the same plaza as Robert’s Running & Walking Shop and Herd Tactical, near Christopher’s Eats.
“I’m originally from Twinsburg, Ohio, which is a suburb of Cleveland,” Cusma said. “That’s how I got involved with Pulp because there are so many in northeast Ohio.”
Cusma says his location will be the first in West Virginia.
“There are over 40 Pulps in the country with most being in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania and one in South Carolina,” he said.
Cusma says his sister was on the Marshall University track team and lives in the Huntington area.
“I have always been familiar with the Huntington area,” he said. “When I decided to go into business for myself, opening a Pulp in Huntington was the only decision for me.”
Cusma says Pulp will serve smoothies, bowls, wraps and more.
“We have over 40 smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, blended bowls, wraps, wheatgrass, ginger shots, and more,” Cusma said. “We do not use added sugars or sweeteners. We use real fruit and 100% juice. We also have nine different wraps on the menu. We offer dairy-free and vegan options as well.”
Everything is made to order, he added.
“Everyone can see their smoothie and wrap being made throughout the entire preparation process,” Cusma said. “We offer a healthy meal alternative and encourage everyone to come check us out.”
Cusma said the business will start with approximately 20 employees.
“We also have a drive-thru window for those that don’t want to come inside,” he said.
Cusma said the hours of operation will be different for the first week, before going to its regular times.
“For the opening week, Tuesday, Jan. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 9, we will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.,” he said. “After that week, we will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.”
For more information, call Pulp at 304-850-PULP (7857) or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pulphuntingtonwv. To see the menu, visit online at menu at https://pulpjuiceandsmoothie.com/menu/.
