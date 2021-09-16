MILTON — Putnam County Bank has officially opened its new branch office in Milton.
Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the branch at 500 East Main Street in the front of Perry Morris Square.
John Wilson, president and chief executive officer of Putnam County Bank, said opening the office in Milton is a logical expansion for the bank.
“It will allow us to better serve its existing customers in Milton and surrounding communities and attract new customers,” he said.
The office will be staffed with five employees, including manager Kelly Shaw and loan officer Margie White.
“A key part of the new office is the designation of its conference room in honor of Boyd L. Meadows, a former bank director and renowned community leader,” Wilson added.
Wilson said the office will operate as a full service facility with new accounts and lending services available.
Lobby hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Drive-in hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday; from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
Putnam County Bank is headquartered in Hurricane, West Virginia, and originally organized in October 1901.
Putnam County Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Putnam Bancshares Inc., which is regulated by the West Virginia Division of Banking and the Federal Reserve System. Formed in 1985, Putnam Bancshares owns 100% of the shares of Putnam County Bank and a controlling interest in a title insurance company, Putnam County Title Insurance Company. The directors of Putnam Bancshares serve as directors of Putnam County Bank.
For more information about Putnam County Bank, visit https://www.putcobk.com or call 304-562-9931.
NEW DOLLAR GENERAL OPENS IN ASHLAND: Dollar General has opened its new store at 720 29th Street in Ashland.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Ashland store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a company press release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
Nieser said the new location offers household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Ashland location includes the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more.
To commemorate the opening of the Ashland location, Dollar General says it plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.