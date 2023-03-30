The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Qdoba Mexican Eats has opened its newest location in Huntington on 5th Avenue, just across from the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Monday at the new 2,400-square-foot restaurant, which features seating for up to 62 guests with 46 indoor seats and 16 patio seats.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

