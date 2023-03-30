HUNTINGTON — Qdoba Mexican Eats has opened its newest location in Huntington on 5th Avenue, just across from the Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting took place Monday at the new 2,400-square-foot restaurant, which features seating for up to 62 guests with 46 indoor seats and 16 patio seats.
This location is a locally owned and operated franchise owned by Canticle Inc. The Canticle franchise group also owns the locations in Barboursville, Charleston, Beckley, Clarksburg and Morgantown. There is also a Qdoba in Parkersburg, but it is owned by a different company and franchisee.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Tessa Norris, operating partner with Canticle. “We’ve actually had this in the works for many, many years, and we’re just really excited to be in Huntington and serve the Marshall community as well.”
Norris said Qdoba offers bold, Mexican-inspired flavors.
“We have a lot of different healthy options for the students and the community,” she said. “We have a signature eats option, which is our chef-inspired entrees. We have multiple options on our signature eats, but then we also have a create your own option if you want to be the chef for the day. You just tell us how you want us to make your meal.”
Norris said Qdoba also has partnership opportunities as well with fundraising cards and spirit days.
“We like to partner with our community and get out there and help out as much as we can,” she said.
Norris said the restaurant currently has 20 employees, but is still hiring.
“Our goal is probably about 25 to 30,” she said.
The hours of operation are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Norris said the store also offer delivery and catering.
“You can go on our qdoba.com website or download the app to place orders for delivery,” she said. “We asked for a 24-hour notice with catering, but we were open to work with them by calling our catering department at 304-360-7808 and we have specialists that can work through all the order and needs.”
Qdoba’s full menu can be found at https://www.qdoba.com/menu.
APEX BEVERAGE COMPANY OPENING IN PROGRESS BUILDING: A new sister store to Summit Beer Station is opening soon in The Progress Building.
According to owner Jeff McKay, the focus of Apex Beverage Company will be like that of Summit.
“A strict adherence to selling independently made beer alongside a curated selection of wine and cider,” he said. “It will skew toward traditional European styles, but we won’t forget our friends in the U.S. who also make incredible beer. In terms of overall selection, expect quality over quantity.”
The target opening date is the end of April, according to McKay.
“In partnership with the other stores in the Progress Building, we also hope to be part of a private food court in July,” he added. “This will allow you to grab a glass of beer, wine, or cider and freely move between the stores within the first floor of the building. It will allow multiple businesses to share facilities and have on-premise consumption of alcohol. It’s an open floor plan of sorts. Until then, we’ll be entirely carryout.”
Apex Beverage is on Instagram at apexbeverageco.
MICROBREWERY COMING TO BARBOURSVILLE: Jason Beter, owner of Oscar’s in Barboursville, says it’s time to confirm probably the worst-kept secret around.
“The Beter family is at it again,” he said. “This time it’s something that has always been part of the plan since opening Oscar’s. We are opening a brewery.”
Beter said it will be located in downtown Barboursville in the heart of the revitalization of Central Avenue.
“It will be a small microbrewery,” he said. “We are taking it super slow because we want to get it right. We have set a long-term timeline for growth and plan to stick to that plan.”
Beter said work has already started on the building. Equipment will start arriving in early May.
“There is still lots of regulatory stuff to do, not to mention that the beer has to be right before we even consider serving the first pint,” he said. “Again, this is truly a family effort, and we can’t wait to show you what we come up with. Just another addition to help make Barboursville the best little Village in the state.”
CLUB INN BETWEEN BAR & GRILL CELEBRATES 46 YEARS: Bars and clubs come and go in downtown Huntington, but brothers Roger and Danny Muth claim to possess the oldest liquor license in the state.
On April 1, the bar and grill will celebrate 46 years in business.
The brothers decided to enter the bar business in 1977 and officially opened the doors of The Club Inn Between the next year.
It remained on 3rd Avenue, tucked “in between” several bars for many years before moving to its current location, 212 20th St., in 2006.
Prior to entering the bar industry, the family had a furniture business in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Today the bar and grill remains a family affair. Both the brothers’ mother and Roger Muth’s daughter work there.
Roger Muth attributes the success of the club to a loyal customer base and hard work.
“The only secret to success is that you’ve got to work, work, work,” he said. “We work seven days a week. Bars have came and gone in this college town, but our hard work and daily dedication has been the key to our success.”
The bar is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. The grill hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Carryout orders can be made by calling 304-781-3527.
The club will have food and drink specials on April 1 to celebration the milestone, Muth said.