HUNTINGTON — One of the latest companies to benefit from Robert C. Byrd Institute’s quality assistance is Tri-State Coating & Machine Co.
The Robert C. Byrd Institute’s (RCBI) experienced “Quality Implementation” group regularly helps develop and put in place documented quality systems that enable manufacturers to become more attractive suppliers, officials said.
Located in Salt Rock, 15 miles south of Huntington, Tri-State Coating is one of the world’s largest producers of hard-coated liner sleeves, extensively used in industrial and marine applications for commercial and military markets.
The Cabell County manufacturer offers a state-of-the-art thermal coating facility, a full-capacity machine shop and CNC automation under one roof, company officials said.
The firm, which employs about 70 workers, is currently building a new office to help facilitate its rapid growth.
Erica Cheetham, RCBI’s director of quality services, and Carmen Archer, quality management system specialist, worked with Tri-State Coating for more than 18 months. Their step-by-step assistance enabled the company to achieve registration to International Quality Management System Standard ISO 9001: 2015.
“The years of experience that our guys here have is beyond belief,” said Jason Salmons, office manager at Tri-State Coating. “Utilizing that experience had enabled us to put together our own quality control system that had served us well. But we came to realize there was a world of opportunity waiting for us if we gained international certification.”
“Erica and Carmen helped us tremendously,” said sales engineer Ryan Thompson. “They knew what we had to do and showed us exactly how to do it. To a great extent, it was just a matter of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.”
Salmons said ISO certification has enabled the company to win new orders from the oil and gas industry, in power generation and even nuclear energy. “And,” he said, “it’s good to know that, should we need help in the future, Erica and Carmen are just a phone call away.”
RCBI’s Quality Implementation group has helped more than 100 companies improve operations, reach new markets and save money. Whether guiding a gap analysis, conducting internal auditor training, helping implement lean practices or earn registration to a particular standard, their team can assist any company in meeting improvement goals, Salmons added.
To join the Quality group’s over 90% success rate, contact Cheetham at echeetham@rcbi.org or 304-781-1687.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
