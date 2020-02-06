HUNTINGTON — The developers of Tanyard Station in Barboursville announced plans to convert the former Burger King site on 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington into a two-story building that will offer retail and student apartments.
“We purchased the 5th Avenue Burger King and will begin demo next week,” said Brent Roswall, developer with Interstate Development Co. LLC.
Roswall said the company is currently working on the site plan, which has not been submitted to the City of Huntington for approval.
“The preliminary site plan may change several times before it is submitted,” he said.
The plan is for a two-story building consisting of about 7,500 square feet of retail space and student apartments on the second floor. Roswall said he wasn’t sure at this point how many apartments there will be.
“Hopefully, construction will begin starting early summer with a late fall opening,” Roswall said.
The site is across from Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the Marshall University campus.
TANYARD STATION: Meanwhile at Tanyard Station, Roswall says Menard’s construction is underway and the business should be open later this fall.
Menards, a family-owned company that started in 1959 in Wisconsin, is a home improvement chain with assorted building materials, tools, gardening supplies and appliances.
The company purchased a 20-acre lot at the Tanyard Station site in 2018 for the new location.
The company is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and has more than 300 stores located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Roswall also said the second phase of development at Tanyard Station should begin by mid-summer.
“We are hoping to have a couple of tenant announcements coming then,” he said. “We are hoping to get them open by the spring of 2021.”
Roswall says the proposed second phase includes a 107-room extended stay hotel; 31,600 square feet of retail space; 16,000 square feet of office space; and a 3,600-square-foot restaurant. He said his company is in talks with national tenants.
“We are negotiating with a hotel developer and new restaurant to the area,” Roswall said. “We are not able to make announcements until the leases are signed.”
Tanyard Station is located along U.S. 60 at the intersection with Big Ben Bowen Highway. It is on the 51.73-acre site of the former CSX railroad yard, off Exit 18 of Interstate 64, along the Mud River and Tanyard Branch Creek.
On Dec. 21, 2018, the first four businesses that opened at Tanyard Station were Aldi, Sheetz, Aspen Dental and Verizon Wireless.
On Jan. 22, 2019, LongHorn Steakhouse and Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries opened, and then in March Sport Clips Haircuts opened. Later in 2019, Serenity Nails and Spa also opened.
TIRE SHOP: Tire Stop at 48 Peyton Street in Barboursville is now under new ownership.
Wayne County native Sam Osburn has taken over as the head of the tire dealership and auto service shop, which has been serving the Barboursville community since 1973.
“My business philosophy centers on a very simple philosophy of keeping promises realistic and always exceeding the customer’s expectations,” he said.
Osburn brings many years of experience in customer service and management to Tire Stop, having worked for Frito-Lay Inc., Enterprise Rent-A-Car and FedEx Express. He says he is also well acquainted with the importance of small business and community, having grown up in a small business family.
“I worked directly with the public for over 30 years and that experience has taught me how to listen to the customer and take care of their needs,” he said.
The Tire Shop offers a wide selection of tires at competitive prices, Osburn added.
“The Tire Stop also serves Barboursville automotive repair and maintenance needs with a complete range of auto services,” he said.
For more information call them at 304-521-1443 or visit online at www.barboursvilletires.com.