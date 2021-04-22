HUNTINGTON — River City Subaru donated over $27,000 to two local nonprofits Wednesday at the dealership in Huntington.
The Ronald McDonald House of Huntington received a check for $16,153 and Little Victories Animal received a check for $11,325.
The donations are part of Subaru’s nationwide “Share the Love” charity outreach, where Subaru donates $250 for every new vehicle sold between Nov. 19, 2020, and Jan. 4, 2021, to a charity of the new owner’s choice.
“This is the first year our customers had two local charities to choose from,” said Ikie Light, president of River City Subaru. “The employees here all do a good job of educating our customers about the charities and what they are about. Giving back to the community is the right thing to do and we enjoy doing it.”
“We would love to wish a big thanks to River City Subaru and Ikie and his team for choosing Ronald McDonald House as a recipient of the Share the Love campaign and also share a thank you to the Subaru customers who designated their donations to the Ronald McDonald House,” said Olivia Zarilla, operations manager at the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington. “It makes a huge difference to us. In the wake of COVID everybody has been hit financially hard and especially now we’ve been having an extremely difficult time fundraising. So this money, it’s making a huge difference in the lives of our families. It’s helping us providing comfort to the families of sick children who are staying with us and helping them get access to life-saving medical care.”
Since it first opened its doors next door to Cabell Huntington Hospital in September 1987, the Huntington Ronald McDonald House has hosted tens of thousands of families. It serves as a home away from home for families suffering through the midst of some of the toughest trials of their lives, many traveling hours away from treatment, as the child remains hospitalized just next door.
The house remains open to families 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
“We have had a crazy nine weeks with the ice storms, a flood and the influx of kittens dropped off at Little Victories two weeks ago,” said Stephanie Howell, executive director of Little Victories Animal Rescue. “It makes a huge difference in our efforts to try to save animals, especially right now with our vet bills being what they are after having 35 cats needing treatment.”
Howell said Little Victories totally depend on donations from the community and local businesses to stay in operation.
“If not for the community and local businesses, like River City Subaru, we would not be able to accomplish our mission,” she said. “We can’t thank River City Subaru and their customers enough for this important donation.”
This is the 13th year of this campaign, Light added.
“We’ve donated at little over $300,000 over the life span of the Share the Love events,” he said. “However, Subaru has donated more than $200 million to over 1,400 charities across the United States.”
Q’TIQUE FACTORY OPENS IN HUNTINGTON: A new beauty bar and boutique in downtown Huntington had a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce last week celebrating its official opening.
The Q’Tique Factory is located at 1226 4th Ave. in Huntington and owned by Shai Spaulding.
The business partnered with Saspro Beauty School in offering complimentary services including mini-facial, braiding service and eyebrow and lip waxing for the grand opening.
They are also hiring for additional staff and those interested can stop by to apply.