RUSSELL, Ky. — Russell Train Depot will be the future home of Eridanus Brewing, according to the brewing company’s owners Kristen and Justin Matthews.
“Since we started planning this over a year ago, we’ve been looking for a location with ample parking, room for an outside beer garden, room for a local food truck, and a building with character, a cool vibe and little bit of history,” Justin Matthews said. “We knew this was it as soon as we walked inside for the first time.”
In addition to the new location, Eridanus Brewing also announced that it has made arrangements with Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe to be the official food provider for Eridanus.
“They’ve agreed to keep a food truck on site permanently to serve lunch Tuesday through Thursday and lunch and dinner on Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Kristen Matthews. “We wanted incredible food for our customers and people we knew we’d have fun with so asking them was a no-brainer. They will be serving your Dragonfly favorites and they have a few surprises coming your way.”
The couple says they have a lot of work still to be done and are unable to share an official opening date at this time.
“Over the next few months we will be giving everyone a behind the curtain view of our opening process,” Justin Matthews said. “Look for updates on our Facebook page, on Instagram, on Twitter and as much as it intimidates me ... even TikTok. We can’t wait for you to join us for one of our beers or a cup of our handcrafted, herbal teas.
“Last, but not least, we want to say thank you to the City of Russell’s mayor, Ron Simpson; City Attorney Tracy Jachimczuk Frye; Russell City Council and the many community members who have been so supportive,” Justin Matthews added. “Additionally we want to thank the local business owners that have made us feel so welcome already, including Sarah Gabbard, who saw our vision, how well it would fit in Russell and arranged our very first meeting back in October. We are so excited to be part of downtown Russell.”
HANDCRAFTED SOAP SHOP OPENING IN ASHLAND: Buff City Soap recently announced plans to open a new Soap Makery in Ashland on April 22.
The Soap Makery will be located at 376 Diederich Boulevard next to Kroger. The plant-based soap brand is known for its handcrafted bath and body products made in-store daily by local soap artisans using natural ingredients.
“We’re excited to open our first store in Eastern Kentucky,” said Rick Kueber, the franchise owner. “Buff City Soap provides a unique product unlike anything else, and we are looking forward to sharing our plant-based soaps, bath bombs, and other products with the residents of Ashland and the surrounding communities.”
Kueber says each Buff City Soap store offers more than 30 customizable scents across dozens of handcrafted soap products, including its soap bars, bath bombs, foaming hand soap, and even laundry soap. The brand’s products are crafted by local artisans at the in-store Makeries, which allow guests to customize the scent and ingredients used in their soap or bath bomb, he said.
“Our customers love the transparency of our soap-making process because it’s the magic behind the Buff City Soap experience,” Kueber said. “When they walk into our stores, they can select any fragrance to include in their delightfully scented plant-based soap product and watch our Soap Makers handcraft it right before their eyes.”
The Buff City Soap franchise plans to open additional stores in the surrounding areas of Charleston and Pikeville, Kentucky, by late summer 2021, Kueber added.
The store hours for the new Ashland Makery will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.