HUNTINGTON — Is it time to hit the beach? Well, maybe not quite yet, but a trip to Huntington Mall this weekend will make you feel like you’ve arrived.
The Huntington Mall in Barboursville will soon be the home to “It’s a Sandsational Celebration,” according to mall officials. From April 30 through May 3, professional sand sculptors will turn more than 20 tons of sand into a work of art with the theme “Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”
“Spectators are welcome to stop by, watch the sculptors work and maybe even pick up a few tips for your own creations,” said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for the mall’s parent company, Cafaro Company.
Bell says the creative force behind “It’s a Sandsational Celebration” will be sculptor Matt Long.
“Since 2001, he has created innumerable sand sculptures around the world for competitive, civic and corporate events,” Bell said. “He has placed in four World Championship competitions and was a cast member for the Travel Channel show Sand Masters. He has created sand sculptures in far-flung venues like Thailand, New Zealand and New York’s Times Square.”
Assisting Long will be fellow sculptors Brian Belcher, Brian Wigglesworth, Andy Daily, Greg Grady, Karen Fralich and Matthew Deibert, Bell added.
Bell said the sand art will be on display in Huntington Mall at the Macy’s Court for 12 weeks.
SEPHORA AT KOHL’S GRAND OPENING: This Friday, on April 29, the Barboursville Kohl’s store at 300 Mall Road will celebrate the grand opening of Sephora at Kohl’s.
Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500-square-foot beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora, the company said in its grand opening announcement.
The company said Sephora-trained beauty advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.
“Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection, as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care,” the announcement said. “In addition, six new prestige beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa will be added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.”
The Barboursville store opening is one of 400 Sephora at Kohl’s store opening planned nationwide this year, the company added.
GOLDEN CORRAL OPENS: The Golden Corral in Russell, Kentucky, near Ashland and across from the former AK Steel Ashland Works on U.S. 23, re-opened last week after being closed for two years because of the pandemic.
Co-owners Jace Stickdorn and Annette Payne said they have done many renovations and hired 100 workers.
“We’re super excited about getting going,” said Stickdorn.
They said they plan to open for breakfast in about a month. The current hours of operation are from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Stickdorn and Payne own eight Golden Corral locations and said they are hoping to open a new location in Dayton, Ohio, soon.
For more information, follow them at Golden Corral Ashland on Facebook.
BUFF CITY SOAP HOSTING RIBBON CUTTING: On Thursday, April 28, at 11 a.m., the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for Buff City Soap’s new location in Barboursville.
Buff City Soap, located at 2064 Thundering Herd Drive, offers plant-based soaps that are handmade daily.
For more information about Buff City Soap, visit buffcitysoap.com.
BELLACINO’S IN ASHLAND CLOSES: In a social media post last week, Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders in Ashland announced it had closed after seven years.
The post said the Bellacino’s at 214 Collins Ave. at South Point, Ohio, is still open.
There is also a Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders located 3028 Champion Drive in the Merritt Creek Farm shopping plaza in Barboursville.