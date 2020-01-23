HUNTINGTON — Savannah’s restaurant, a downtown Huntington staple for over two decades, has closed and is now up for sale.
“It officially closed the second week in January,” said Jeanette Mansour, saleswoman and Realtor with Old Colony Realtors of Huntington, which is selling the business for the owners.
“The property is listed at $549,500 and includes a turnkey restaurant,” Mansour said. “Also, it’s more than a restaurant. It has a bistro, private dining rooms, banquet hall and apartments currently used as Airbnb.”
Mansour said the restaurant closed after 23 years because of the owner’s health and her desire to slow down and retire. Ava Bicknell was the owner and operator of the restaurant.
Savannah’s opened on Nov. 21, 1996, and it had accrued a loyal following of patrons to become a popular destination for out-of-towners impressed by the quality of the wine selection.
The fine-dining establishment has received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including the Five Diamond Award of Excellence from the North American Restaurant Association, The Wine Enthusiast Award of Unique Distinction, The Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and the Talk of the Town Award for Customer Satisfaction.
Mansour said the restaurant offers a great business opportunity for someone.
“This sale includes the entire restaurant including a bistro, wine bar, on-location catering abilities with a banquet hall and reception room that will host up to 100 guests,” she said. “Additionally, outdoor patios with al-fresco dining areas, three apartments currently used as Airbnb rentals are generating great income. All kitchen equipment, furnishings, appliances, inventory and all come with the sale. It’s on a high-traffic avenue and convenient location with plenty of parking.”
HUNTINGTON MALL: Two new businesses are coming to the Huntington Mall.
Cindy’s Country Gifts will reopen in a new location near Center Court next door to Littman Jewelers the first of February.
According to mall officials, they have closed the doors of their former location on Dick’s Sporting Goods Hallway in preparation for a new beginning in a new store at the Huntington Mall.
The store provides an array of home decorating ideas with a primitive and country flair, as well as personal gifts.
Also, right down the hallway is a new restaurant that will offer what’s billed as a healthy menu for shoppers, mall officials said.
“Green Revolution will be an exciting addition to the Huntington Mall with their offering of a wide variety of healthy juices and salads,” said Margi MacDuff, the mall’s marketing director. “They will have opening at the end of January in the former Dave’s Hot Dog location, next door to Big Loafer.”
KNIFE FORGING: Ryder’s Knives, located at 3671 Howells Mill Road in Ona, is having a knife forging class from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Dana Ryder Jr., who has made knives for Christopher Eats and other local businesses in the region, is the owner and operator of Ryder’s Knives and will teach the class.
The cost is $50 per person and there is a 10-person limit per class. Materials will be provided. All persons under the age of 18 must have an adult present.
“We will be forging railroad spikes into knives,” Ryder said.
For more information about the class, call Ryder at 304-638-8366.