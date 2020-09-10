HUNTINGTON — Savannah’s Restaurant in Huntington is planning on reopening soon, according to the new owner, but an official date has not been set.
When Savannah’s closed its doors, Tara Dunn, a former employee of the restaurant, took on running the business with the intention of continuing the legacy and traditions of Savannah’s.
The fine-dining establishment, located at 1208 6th Ave., has received numerous awards and accolades over the years, including the Five Diamond Award of Excellence from the North American Restaurant Association, the Wine Enthusiast Award of Unique Distinction, the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and the Talk of the Town Award for Customer Satisfaction.
Dunn grew up in Huntington and began working for Savannah’s because the restaurant needed extra help during the holiday season. She worked full time for the restaurant, and the owner, Ava Bicknell, became a role model and like a second mother to her.
“I talked about owning the restaurant one day, and when the opportunity came available to run the restaurant myself, I went for it. I talked to the head chef, who agreed to return to run the kitchen, and then I went after my dream,” she said.
Dunn raised three children in Huntington and has worked on and off for 21 years for Savannah’s.
She was referred to Unlimited Future for getting her business started, and she met with Ursulette Huntley and Jules Bills from Unlimited Future a few occasions before signing up for Planning for Profit, an eight-week business startup taught by Unlimited Future’s training director, Jules Bills.
“Jules has been great, and what I love about her the most is she has helped me whenever I needed it,” Dunn said. “She would help me fill out the paperwork, come to the restaurant, coach me through challenges and kept me on track. … If I didn’t have Unlimited Future, I do not think I would have been able to do this.”
Dunn has been busy getting the restaurant ready to reopen with fresh paint and look, while keeping many of the same traditions such as menu item favorites.
“We’re excited that we are going to offer brunch on Sundays that will include an awesome brunch menu along with drink specials,” she said. “We will be serving dinner Thursday through Sunday that features different specials.”
You can keep up with updates on Savannah’s reopening on their Facebook page or call the restaurant at 304-529-0919.
HISTORIC HIPPIE: There is a new shop at Heritage Station, The Historic Hippie.
The owner of The Historic Hippie is James Cox, who went to college for business in 2016 at Mountwest Community and Technical College.
“We got started in 2017 at The Camayo Arcade in Ashland with some handmade jewelry and a few vinyl records. We were vendors at a ton of local events, and with the recent circumstances, we realized it was time to move somewhere else with more foot traffic and lucked out when the Heritage Station offered us this amazing spot,” Cox said. “My wife, Kate, makes copper-plated jewelry with semi-precious stones like turquoise and jade. We like to network with a few local friends who happen to also be artists, so a lot of our art is local.”
The new business also offers record table, stereo, speaker and jewelry repairs.
Cox started repairing vintage hi-fi electronics a few years ago as a hobby, and it started to take off this year.
“We are family-owned and -operated and opened Friday for a few hours,” Cox said.
The Historic Hippie is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
“The goal has always been to move our business closer to home,” Cox said. “We’re a vinyl records store offering hi-fi sound equipment and good vibes. We got our name from being the Hippie store in our last building, which was historical. Glad the Heritage Station has such a bright history. It really makes for an interesting atmosphere, and feels like home already.”
For more information, email The Historic Hippie at thehistorichippie@gmail.com or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thehistorichippie.
TRUCKIN’ CHEESY: Truckin’ Cheesy announced on its Facebook page that it’s coming soon to 1501 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
“Thanks to your support and the help of a ton of people, it’s happening. I never thought I’d see this,” the Facebook post said. “I definitely didn’t think it would happen this quickly. It is risky, but it is my dream. We are putting everything into making this the premier spot in Huntington to get the best comfort food for you and your family.”
Truckin’ Cheesy is owned and operated by chef Tyler Shelton.
“We are adding on a bunch of new menu items: appetizers, burgers, burritos, wraps, salads, kids menu and desserts,” the Facebook post went on to say. “We have a few things left to accomplish before we can open, but we are hoping to be open in 3 to 4 weeks.”
You can follow Truckin’ Cheesy on Facebook @truckincheesy and on its website at www.truckincheesy.com. They can also be reached by calling or texting them at 304-962-4257.
WHIRLWIND STORAGE: Whirlwind Storage LLC has just opened a new climate-controlled storage facility at 639 8th Ave. in Huntington.