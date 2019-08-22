BECKLEY, W.Va. - With the recent closing of the Sears store at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, a couple are hoping to clear the air and get the word out that their business, Sears Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning Service, which is not affected by the store's closing.
Ken and Maria Fly own and operate the Beckley-based business they have had for 35 years. The business serves customers throughout the state, including many customers in the Huntington region.
"We fought this battle when the Charleston Town Center Sears store and the Beckley Sears store closed," Ken Fly said. "Our customers assume the closing of the brick-and-mortar store includes us. The recent Sears closing does not affect us. We will continue to provide quality and cost-effective cleaning for the many areas of your home."
For more information, visit the website www.searsclean.com or call 304-525-1075.
THE WINCHESTER: The Winchester, the newest steak and seafood restaurant in the Tri-State, is currently ranked the top restaurant of all 67 Delta by Marriott hotels in the country, according to a company news release.
The Winchester is located at 1441 Winchester Ave. in Ashland, Kentucky on the second floor of the new hotel.
It offers a 172-seat, full-service restaurant and bourbon bar that offers fresh steak, seafood and more than 80 bourbons.
"We are humbled to receive this recognition," said Jason Camp, co-owner and CEO of The 3J Group, parent company of The Winchester and Smokin' J's Rib and Brewhouse. "We value the quality of our customers' experiences and are so proud of our Winchester family. We love being a part of this community and we are looking forward to a bright future here."
For more information, visit the website at https://winchester-usa.com/.
