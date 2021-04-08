HUNTINGTON — The Second Saturday Market will be held rain or shine at Heritage Station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, according to co-host and Red Caboose manager Raine Klover.
Klover says a wide variety of vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will offer locally produced books, stickers, vintage and upcycled clothing, home decor items, fashion accessories and other items.
“Our market last month was well attended and a good time was had by all,” she said. “We have added more vendors spaces this month and several artisans will be creating their items on-site so visitors can see the artistic processes behind the work.”
Co-hosts The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery will be open inside the Visitors Center. Guests can also enjoy the other shops at Heritage Station: Taps at Heritage, Birds of a Feather, All About You Hair and Nail Salon and The Historic Hippie, Klover added.
Vendors at the event will be ThreadSmith — fashion accessories and home goods; Ken Epperly — polymer clay jewelry; Laura Moul — photography; Harbour House — home goods and clothing; Good Horse Scents — handmade soap and bath and beauty products; Autumn Chapman — fine art; Ellen Chambers — upcycled clothing; Sage Hollow Crafts — fiber arts and home goods; Amanda Hooser — Huntington area stickers; author Tobi Doyle; Little Town Leather — leather goods; plus vintage clothing, according to Klover.
The Red Caboose is a regional artisan center and gift shop operated by the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The shop represents more than 150 local and regional artisans.
Nomada Bakery offers a variety of freshly baked products and pastries as well as breakfast and lunch options.
The Red Caboose and Nomada Bakery are located at Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington. For more information, visit redcaboosewv.com or nomadabakerycom.
TUDOR’S IN MILTON OPENS DRIVE-THRU: The Tudor’s Biscuit World location in Milton reopened its drive-thru on Wednesday, April 7.
The business said on its Facebook page it will open its lobby and outdoor seating next week.
The location is open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
CITY NATIONAL INTRODUCES VIDEO BANKER: Customers across City National Bank’s footprint can conduct everyday transactions from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays with the new “video banker” service.
The bank says it has combined the accessibility of an ATM with the personal service of a live banker. Video bankers allow customers to speak face-to-face with City bankers through video chat technology. Customers can insert their debit card for a standard ATM transaction or inquiry or simply touch the screen to speak to a banker and take care of everyday transactions.
Locally, new video bankers are available at the Ashland main drive-thru at 1500 Carter Ave. in Ashland; the Pea Ridge drive-thru at 5263 U.S. 60 East near Huntington; and the St. Albans drive-thru at 560 6th Ave. in St. Albans.
See a complete list of City’s Video Banker locations at www.bankatcity.com/Video-Banker.