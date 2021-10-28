HUNTINGTON — Robert’s Running and Walking Shop opened this week in its new location at 5252 U.S. 60 between KFC and Christopher’s Eats, just outside Huntington city limits.
Robert’s Running and Walking Shop is the only specialty shop of its kind in Huntington and Charleston.
“Our experienced staff is trained to analyze your gait and provide a custom objective fit for your shoes, socks and apparel,” said owner Robert Smith. “We will examine your foot, arch shape and biomechanics to determine the best shoe for you and your individual needs. Whether you are a casual walker, a serious runner or anywhere in between, we can help.”
Smith said the new shop is carrying all the same products, but it has extended the lines for running and walking shoes.
“People have asked us about hiking boots and trail shoes, so we are going to be able to pull in more of that with the expanded area to offer that outdoor vibe,” he said.
Smith said after 15 years in downtown Huntington, the shop had outgrown its space.
“I need much more space and more parking,” he said.
To accomplish his growth plans, Smith said he purchased the small strip plaza that is home to Herd Tactical, which specializes in personal protection firearms and accessories, and renovated it for his new shop.
“We took two spaces that were here and combined them to make our new shop,” he said. “We have renovated the entire plaza and have Pulp in the former Little Caesar’s location opening up in about two or three weeks.”
Smith said Pulp will be a healthy smoothie and wrap place.
“It’s going to go along with that vibe of being outdoors and healthy,” he said.
Roberts Robert’s Running and Walking Shop is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit online at robertsrunning.com or call the shop at 304-522-7867.
TWO MORE ADDITIONS TO ASHLAND TOWN CENTER: Ashland Town Center announced the addition of two new retailers earlier this week.
Now open is 16th Region Apparel. Game Day Goods will open later this month, according to Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center.
“We are thrilled to welcome the 16th Region Apparel and Game Day Goods to Ashland Town Center,” Ramey said. “Our goal is to add diverse tenants to enhance the overall experience for our guests and to further position Ashland Town Center as a gathering place for our community. This is a perfect example of how we are bringing unique, first-to-market retailers to Ashland for our guests.”
16th Region Apparel is located next to Maurices and is locally owned and operated by Kevin and Melissa Callihan.
The new business offers a large selection of school spirit merchandise from over 20 local school systems in the Tri-State area. Their school spirit offerings include shirts, hats, spirit merchandise and more. In addition, 16th Region Apparel offers customized apparel and partners with local schools for fundraising opportunities.
Game Day Goods, opening later this month next to Kay Jewelers, will offer a large assortment of local college merchandise including clothing, license plates, sports cards, beanies and more. The new store is owned and operated by Earl Mollette, who also owns Time Warp inside Ashland Town Center.
In the past year, more than 10 new stores have opened at the Town Center with continued growth and tenant mix upgrades on the way, according to Ramey. The most recent openings include Five Below, Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth, Burlap & Birch and Ironheadz Sports Nutrition, all which were the first to the Tri-State area.
For additional information about Ashland Town Center, visit www.ashlandtowncenter.com.
NEW 5 STAR CAR WASH IN HUNTINGTON: A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 for a new 5 Star Car Wash at the old Bojangles’ restaurant location on 16th Street, just off the Hal Greer Boulevard exit on Interstate 64 across from KineticPark.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will be hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
This will be the second location in Huntington, according to owners Scott and Laya Hutchison, presidents of Star Car Wash LLC.
“We also have a location on 3rd Avenue in Huntington,” Scott Hutchison said. “It’s across from the Marshall football stadium. It’s the only full-service wash in the area with detailing services.”
The couple also opened a new location in Ashland last year to go with locations in Maysville, Kentucky; South Point, Ohio; and Hurricane, Charleston and Huntington in West Virginia.
Future locations include Cross Lanes and Teays Valley, Hutchison added.
“We’re excited to be growing throughout the Tri-State area,” he said. “We want to ensure our customers have the convenience of washing at all of our locations for one low price.”