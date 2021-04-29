BARBOURSVILLE — Last week, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting for Axes in O’s, a new ax throwing company in Barboursville.
The business is owned by Zander Wagner, Shane Wagner and Stacey Wagner and is at 6148 Childers Road, behind Chase Bank and across from Kroger.
Axes in O’s provides a fully equipped venue with six lanes for up to six guests per lane to throw axes at a target.
“We sell alcohol and will have food available for purchase within the next few months,” Zander Wagner said. “Until then, you can bring in your own food, just not drinks.”
He said they will have a full-service restaurant coming this summer or early fall.
“There are ax coaches there to assist with anyone who doesn’t know how to throw an ax,” Zander Wagner said. “We also have black lights and black light decor in our venue.”
Currently, Axes in O’s is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; from 4 to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
“We will be open six days a week when our restaurant opens later this summer,” he said.
Prices start at $21.99 per person for an hour or $38.99 per person for two hours. Party pricing is available for groups of 13 or more.
You can book online at axesinoswv.com to reserve a lane or you can call them at 304-955-5522 to reserve as well.
NEW KENNY QUEEN’S HARDWARE LOCATION: On Friday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. for the new location of Kenny Queen’s Hardware at 5840 Davis Creek Road in Barboursville, the former location of Rich Hardware and Rental.
Family-owned and -operated for 47 years, Kenny Queen’s Hardware also has locations at Huntington, Kenova and Wayne.
Within the four-store chain, Kenny Queen’s Hardware is a full-line hardware, lumber, building material and power equipment retailer. The Barboursville location offers many of the same lines but has added rental equipment to its offerings.
For more information about Kenny Queen’s Hardware, visit https://kennyqueenhardware.com/.
AT ASHLAND TOWN CENTER: This week, the Ashland Town Center announced the addition of three new retailers.
In addition to the recent opening of The Preppy Turtle and Neel Thredz Spa, Time Warp will host an upcoming grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 1.
Time Warp is located next to Hot Topic. Its ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. in front of the store.
Time Warp offers a mix of sports merchandise, sports memorabilia, sports cards, Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons. It also has new and vintage toys, Warhammer, board games, Funko Pops, posters and more.
As part of the grand opening celebration, customers can enter to win prizes with a $10 minimum purchase. Prizes include a Nintendo Switch, a $400 box of basketball cards, 10 tickets to the FTC Wresting event on May 14, and two $100 Time Warp gift cards. Customers can also meet WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons from 4 to 6 p.m. in the store as part of the grand opening.
The Preppy Turtle, located near Five Below, opened in early March. The Preppy Turtle is locally owned and operated. Its owners say they strive to bring Southern hospitality into all of their customers’ lives.
The new store features the Simply Southern line of clothing, accessories and gifts and is recognized as a preferred retailer for the brand.
Neel Thredz Spa, located next to Maurices, opened in mid-April. It offers eyebrow threading and tinting, threading of the upper lips, full face and sideburns. It is accepting walk-in customers at this time.
“We are proud that these three retailers chosen Ashland Town Center for their new home,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager at Ashland Town Center. “Even in the midst of the current pandemic, we are constantly evolving to bring our guests today’s top trends and shopping destinations, as well as the best places to eat and explore. We’re excited for guests to get to know our new tenants and experience all that Ashland Town Center has to offer.”
In the past year, 10 new stores have opened at the Town Center with continued growth and tenant mix upgrades on the way, Ramey added.
For more information, call 606-324-1100 or visit ashlandtowncenter.com.
SHAKE SHOPPE FUNDRAISER: The Shake Shoppe in Ironton, Ohio, will donate a portion of its proceeds to Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State on Saturday, May 15.
Robby Brown, Shake Shoppe manager, said the restaurant will donate 20% of its proceeds on that day as a community service project.
“Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will have a tent set up outside of the Shake Shoppe to share information about Habitat and affordable housing opportunities in Scioto County,” Brown said.
The Shake Shoppe is located at 1625 Liberty Ave. in Ironton and now serves breakfast. The hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.