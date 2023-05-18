BARBOURSVILLE — Prime Cabinets and Countertops in the 5900 block of U.S. Route 60 East near Barboursville is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m., Friday, May 19.
“We are a full-service bathroom and kitchen remodeling company,” said Bryan Paynter, one of the owners.
Paynter is a licensed general contractor who previously specialized in new construction and remodels.
The business is also owned by Brandon Jividen, who has a extensive history in new builds, rentals and flips.
“We felt like there was a niche in the market being missed with affordable cabinetry and countertops,” Jividen said. “Our slogan is affordable quality.”
For more information, visit primecabinetsandcountertops.com.
HETTLINGER HEALTH OPENING IN BARBOURSVILLE: A ribbon cutting for Hettlinger Health, a new direct primary care practice in the 6400 block of Farmdale Road, is scheduled for 4 p.m., Friday, May 19.
Dr. Marc Hettlinger is the founder of Hettlinger Health. He was born and raised in Huntington and was a member of the last graduating class of Barboursville High School.
Hettlinger said after completing his undergraduate studies at West Virginia University, he had a brief career in sales before going on to medical school at Marshall University, where he graduated in 2009. He remained at Marshall to complete an internal medicine residency, serving as chief resident during the 2011-2012 academic year.
He has served the local area as a primary care physician since 2012 and has held various educational and administrative roles within the Department of Internal Medicine at Marshall University along the way.
“In 2022, I decided to pursue a vision of starting my own private practice under a Direct Primary Care model, and began putting the pieces together to make Hettlinger Health a reality,” he said.
Hettlinger is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is married to his wife, Nika, a local dentist also in the village of Barboursville. They have two children, Hampton and Campbell.
For more information, visit hettlingerhealth.com.
HUNTINGTON MALL ADDS TWO NEW BUSINESSES: The lineup of stores and eateries at Huntington Mall in Barboursville is about to gain a couple of additions. Tradehome Shoes and Bubble World will open for business during the month of June.
Mall officials describe Bubble World as a new take on refreshment. Located in a 1,900-square-foot space in the food court, it will serve up a variety of bubble teas, smoothies, milkshakes and rolled ice cream.
People looking for a different sort of healthy treat can try acai bowls, made with the pulp of nutrient-rich acai berries, mixed with banana and almond milk and finished with grain or fruit toppings, a press release from the mall said.
Tradehome shoes will occupy a 2,200-square-foot storefront near the children’s play area.
“Fans of quality footwear will find brands like Timberland, HEYDUDE, Brooks, Birkenstock, OOFOS, Pikolinos and many more,” the release said.
Founded in Minnesota in 1921, Tradehome Shoes operates 120 stores in America’s heartland. Tradehome is 100% owned by its employees, according to the release.
TEAMS INSURANCE GROUP CUTTING RIBBON SATURDAY: The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for Teams Insurance Group at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at 3548 U.S. Rt. 60 E., near Barboursville.
Teams Insurance Group is a locally owned Allstate Insurance exclusive agency owned by Jon and Tracy Teams, serving communities across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.
“We are committed to serving our clients well by being responsive, ensuring they have adequate coverages, and proactively reviewing policies to adjust coverages based on individual needs,” Jon Teams said in a press release. “We want to build strong relationships with our clients and be here when they need us, not just sell low-cost insurance and move on.”
They offer home, auto, condo, motorcycle, boat, ATV, life and business insurance products.
For more information, message or call 304-963-7157.
FUEL COUNTER TO OPEN IN TEAYS VALLEY: Fuel Counter is opening a new location in Hurricane at Mid Valley Square, the company said in a Facebook post this week.
“We’re thrilled to announce the official opening of our newest Fuel Counter Express location is on May 22, 2023,” the post said. “Join us for the grand opening of our first kiosk and pickup-only restaurant, where you can grab your favorite salads, sandwiches, wraps, smoothies, and more on-the-go.”
The first Fuel Counter was one of the first restaurants to open in The Market in downtown Huntington in 2018. A second opened in Barboursville in 2019. The restaurants are owned by Jennifer Jill.
For more information, visit https://thefuelcounter.com/.
GR8 PIES OPENS IN SOUTH POINT: A pie business has opened in South Point.
GR8 PIES, located at 214 Collins Ave., Suite D, was inspired by June Freeman, according to Hunter Hall. Hall is Freeman’s grandchild.
Growing up, Freeman was one of 16 in the home of a Pentecostal pastor. She eventually worked at Kroger and cleaned houses, according to Hall. Freeman drove around with pies in her car to take to doctors, teachers and her friends, according to Hall.
“She came from nothing and built an empire,” Hall said.
The new business is owned by Harlee Hall, a South Point High School graduate who went on to Ohio University Southern for nursing and went on to obtain a masters degree in nursing.
Harlee Hall was born and raised in Lawrence County, Ohio. She said after her grandmother’s passing in September last year, the family was crushed.
“The woman that held everything together in our family was gone. Her passing moved me to learn how to be more like her. How to love like her, how to nurture like her and how to bake like her,” she said. “I can’t wait to bring a true slice of heaven to each and every one of you. Whether it’s from a piece of pie, or the kindness and love you feel when you walk through our front doors.”
GR8 Pies is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; and closed Mondays. For more information, visit gr8pies.com.