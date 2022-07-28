BARBOURSVILLE — Reeds Jewelers cut the ribbon on its newest store in the Huntington Mall last week.
Bill and Roberta Zimmer founded Reeds Jewelers in 1946 with one hometown store in Wilmington, North Carolina. Bill Zimmer learned from his brothers how to sell diamonds at a young age, just as his children would later learn from him, officials said during the ceremony.
By 1979, they controlled two dozen retail outlets while still running their original Wilmington store. As they built their business, they built their family, and all four children grew up working at Reeds.
Bill’s son Alan Zimmer joined Reeds in 1981 and took charge of merchandising as executive vice president. Upon arriving, he began instituting major changes to modernize the growing company. He officially became president and CEO in 1985.
Today, Reeds Jewelers maintains retail stores in 13 states. Bill Zimmer, who worked at his original store every day until his recent death, would often express the pride he had in his son’s accomplishments, saying, “Alan has built the company.”
“I love this business,” Alan Zimmer said, “and the foundation of our company’s growth will be the business practices my father taught us: personal service, friendships, and quality goods at competitive prices.”
For more information about the company visit reeds.com. For more information about the Huntington Mall, visit huntingtonmall.com.
BROADWAY BOOKS OPENING IN ASHLAND: A new bookstore is coming to Ashland. Broadway Books will open soon at 1537A Winchester Ave.
The new owners are Jill Donta and Nancy Miller. They said the store will offer books of every genre and age group and children’s education toys, as well as games and puzzles for adults, gift items, magazines and newspapers, and products made by local artisans such as quilts, woodworking, jewelry and paintings.
“We also will have gourmet popcorn, gourmet peanut butter, jellies, jams, and pastries from The Mill,” Donta said.
The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and closed on Sunday and Monday.
For more information, call the store at 606-694-7100.
HURRICANE RESTAURANT HOSTS GRAND OPENING: Bubbarino’s Bites & Bubbles, a locally owned restaurant at 3501 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane, began its grand opening week Monday. The restaurant offers pub-style food and a selection of alcoholic drinks. A ribbon cutting took place Monday, and the business will announce some “cool additions” for the weeklong event.
The restaurant offers bites, jumbo salads, handhelds, pizzas, specialty hamburgers, entrees, sides and sauces, and desserts. The drink menu has more than 30 types of beer and seltzers, nine drafts, 13 classic cocktails, 17 unique cocktails and shots, eight varieties of wine, 13 boozy or classic milkshakes and even different kinds of flights to sample. It also caters events if given a two-week notice.
The hours of operation are from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
The business is planning a Barboursville location in late 2022. For more information, visit online at bubbarinos.com.
NEW PET STORE HOSTING GRAND OPENING: Pet Supplies Plus opened a new store across the street from the Huntington Mall, in the former Pier 1 location.
The store offers pet products and amenities such as grooming, self-pet wash stations, a community room, a pet care team and carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to cars. It has a selection of natural pet foods.
The store is managed by Jacklynne Via. Before joining the Barboursville team, Virginia native Via worked in other various franchise concepts in leadership roles. She said she grew up on a farm and says that growing up with animals around her led to her passion for animal care and nutrition. Via will work with local animal shelters, rescue organizations and nonprofits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers and pet food and product drives.
“Pet Supplies Plus will be a great opportunity for the Barboursville community to come together with their pets and receive a variety of products and great service,” Via said. “We hope the pet community takes advantage of the amenities Pet Supplies Plus offers, and we hope to help further the joy of pet ownership.”
Via says each team member is trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish. Shoppers can also take advantage of the free Preferred Pet Club, which offers members regular coupons on products they purchase frequently and monthly specials.
The store will host a grand opening event Saturday and Sunday.
Pet Supplies Plus Barboursville will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Barboursville, call 304-733-0033 or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.
GORBY’S CLOSING FEED STORE: Gorby’s Feed, Hay and Straw at Proctorville, Ohio, announced on its Facebook page it is closing its feed store.
“It is with sadness we announce that Gorby’s Feed Store will be closing as of September 1,” the post reads. “We have been in business for over 45 years. … We will still have hay and straw to sell by appointment only. Thank you to all who have been our loyal customers and supporters.”