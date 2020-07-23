HUNTINGTON — First it was Kroger, now add Sheetz to the list of businesses not giving coin change back to cash-paying customers.
Kroger announced last week that it would stop giving customers coin change, citing the nationwide shortage of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in circulation as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sheetz on Tuesday announced it will do the same.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequential business closures, there are significantly less coins circulating throughout the U.S., creating a national coin shortage,” said Nick Ruffner, Sheetz public relations manager. “Retailers such as Sheetz have been particularly impacted by the coin shortage. With over 600 stores across six states, we are experiencing the coin shortage first-hand at almost all of our locations. We are alerting our customers before they purchase items with cash that they must have exact change ready.”
If a customer doesn’t have exact change, they can donate their extra change to “Sheetz For the Kidz,” an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children.
“When checking out, customers’ stores can ring these donations through the register for the charity so the funds go to an important cause,” Ruffner said.
To help overcome the coin shortage, Sheetz is also encouraging its customers to order and purchase items through our SHcan & Go app or through debit and credit card transactions, Ruffner added.
WALMART: Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will be closed this Thanksgiving Day, the retailer announced Tuesday.
“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts,” Walmart President and CEO John Furner said in the announcement.
Furner said the stores will break from tradition and close for the holiday, which usually is the start of the holiday shopping season and Black Friday weekend.
“We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently,” Furner said. “Our best ideas come from our associates, and this year we have decided to close our stores on Thanksgiving Day — November 26.”
JOB FAIR: The Putnam County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Infinity Marketing Solutions will host a virtual job fair next week.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28.
Positions and companies scheduled to participate include Appalachian Signals & Products looking for a technician; Hidden Creek Mercantile Cafe looking for a chef; Express Employment Professionals looking for workers for productions, assembly lines, custodial and janitorial, welders and more; Northwestern Mutual seeking financial representatives; Runyan & Associates Realtors seeking clerical staff; United Talent looking for general labor; and Belaire at Devonshire seeking a licensed practical nurse shift supervisor, executive director, certified nursing assistant, personal care assistant and front desk concierge.
If you are interested in any of these positions, send an email noting which positions you would like to apply and your resume to chamber@putnamcounty.org. You will be assigned an interview time and instructions on how to login to the platform, chamber officials said.
If you don’t have access to a device to use, call the chamber at 304-757-6510 so they can make arrangements for you to be able to participate in the job fair.
Also, there is still time for interested companies wishing to participate to still register by emailing chamber@putnamcounty.org or calling 304-757-6510.