HUNTINGTON — Sheetz announced an initiative this week to “lower the pain at the pump” with a gasoline price reduction nationwide for certain types of fuel for a limited time.
According to a press release, effective immediately, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 octane and $3.49 a gallon for E85 available through the Fourth of July holiday travel season.
Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks and SUVs, according to Sheetz.
E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles, according to the release.
The unleaded 88 and E85 fuel types are not available at every Sheetz location, the company said. Motorists should check their vehicle's owner’s manual to see what fuel their car can use.
AAA predicts 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. The biggest surprise is that car travel will set a record despite historically high gasoline prices, with 42 million people hitting the road, according to AAA.
VALLEY HEALTH CREATES HYPERTENSION REFERRAL PROGRAM: Valley Health's advanced general dentistry resident, Dr. Nickolas Felten, has created a hypertension referral program within Valley Health after an experience with a patient.
Last summer, a patient at Valley Health’s Westmoreland dental office received the standard vital signs monitoring before their exam, as protocol, including blood pressure monitoring. After noticing an abnormally high reading and retaking the patient’s blood pressure, dental staff alerted the Valley Health medical providers housed in the same facility. An EKG was performed and the patient was sent for emergency medical attention.
The impact of the patient’s experience inspired the creation of a hypertension referral program within Valley Health.
“The state of West Virginia is ranked second in the nation for hypertension; many of our patients are unaware their blood pressure is so high and go without treatment,” Felten said. “The Valley Health Dental Service hypertension referral program has developed a workflow between the dental and medical practices to share medical records and history, exchange notes and provide the best quality care for every patient.”
Felten, alongside Dr. Andrea Kelly, DDS dental director, Dr. Mathew Weimer, vice president of health services and chief medical officer, Dr. Daniel Brody, Valley Health dental resident coordinator, Brett Wellman, associate vice president of business affairs, and Holly Mitchell, West Virginia community impact director of the American Heart Association, created the guidelines based on American Heart Association hypertension recommendations. Dental staff members are trained at each health center and given protocols for blood pressure criteria and follow up, officials said.
“By providing this extra step of care in our communities, we can bridge a gap between dental and medical services and give this vital screening to patients who may be attending a dental checkup but haven’t been connected to a primary care provider,” Weimer said.
Valley Health provides dentistry services at its East Huntington, Fort Gay, Harts, Milton, Upper Kanawha, Wayne, Westmoreland and Woodruff & Gonzales locations, with emergency, restorative, and cosmetic services. Valley Health accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offer patient discounts for those who financially qualify, including a sliding scale fee based on family income.