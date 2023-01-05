HUNTINGTON — Sloane Square Gallery will host a book launch for Joanie Ward Smith’s newest book, “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry?”
The event is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
“We opened our gallery to help elevate art, artists, authors and other creatives in our area,” said Sloane Square Galley co-owner and designer Jimmy Hobbs. “We are delighted to host this event for our friend and local author Joanie Ward Smith. Her books are layered with nuances, intriguing characters and are usually based on a true story that is stranger than fiction.”
Smith is a native of Huntington, entrepreneur and author. She says the book is based on a true story that she has researched for several years.
“The family knew very little about Henry except he left home at 17 in 1895 and no one heard from him until 25 years later,” she said. “Retracing his steps has been fascinating. Henry invented and reinvented himself until he was the wealthy and somewhat flashy man he wanted to be. How he got to that point and what happened after he arrived is quite a story filled with the unexpected. I’ve enjoyed writing all of my books, but this one holds a special place in my heart. I wanted to tell Henry’s unusual story and fill in all the blanks.”
Smith said she is thrilled that Sloane Square Gallery is hosting the book launch.
“The gallery is filled with Jamie’s amazing artwork mixed with Jimmy’s expert design skills. The gallery is a must see,” she said.
Sloane Square Gallery is located in the Old Central City District on Huntington’s West End at 611 14th St. W. It features Jamie Sloane’s artwork and clothing designs as well as antiques, collectible glassware, chandeliers and jewelry.
CABELL COUNTY LIBRARY: The Cabell County Library starts its “New Year, New Finances, New You!” Thursdays from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Jan. 5.
The library will present a collection of informational sessions on improving personal finances. This is aimed at individuals with limited or no financial background.
Library officials said those attending the sessions can learn how credit scores work, how to budget, how to save and other financial tips and information.
More life skills programs will be announced in the early months of 2023, officials said.
LINCOLN COUNTY LEADS DECEMBER BUSINESS GROWTH: The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 784 new businesses statewide during the month of December, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Lincoln County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through December with a total of eight new business registrations, a 1.93% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Doddridge, Pendleton, Logan and Jefferson counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
Four new business entities were registered in Doddridge County in December 2022. Pendleton County successfully registered eight businesses. Logan County reported 16 registrations for the month, and Jefferson County registered 47 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.
Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for December were Kanawha, Berkeley, Jefferson, Monongalia and Harrison. Kanawha County successfully registered 95 businesses while Berkeley County reported 70 new registrations. Jefferson County and Monongalia County both had 47 new businesses register. Harrison County totaled 44 registrations for the month.
Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,714 new businesses in 2022. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 23.79% growth rate last year.
To review county-by-county growth, visit the business statistics database.