HUNTINGTON — The developers of Tanyard Station in Barboursville announced tenants and new site plans at the former Burger King site on 5th Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Brent Roswall, developer with Interstate Development Co. LLC, said a Starbucks, Qdoba and Papa John’s will be three new businesses at the site called “The Stadium Center.” The site is across from Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
“We have four spaces and three of which are leased,” Roswall said.
Starbucks will be in a 2,300-square-foot space, Roswall said.
“Qdoba will be in a 2,500 square feet space and Papa John’s will be in a 1,500 square feet space,” he said. “A 1,600 square feet space is available.”
Roswall said the company changed the site plan and it will now be just a one-story building.
“We are building one story due to cost,” Roswall said. “We did not build the planned student housing.”
Roswall said he is hopeful for a spring 2022 opening for The Stadium Center.
PLANET FITNESS TO OPEN IN TEAYS VALLEY: Planet Fitness, one of the largest global franchisors and operators of fitness centers, began tours and its in-club membership presale on Monday, Sept. 20.
Located at 200 Liberty Square, the new gym will officially open to the public on Oct. 18.
The new and over 15,000-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, a Cardio Theater filled with Flat Screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card Spa, HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs and more.
“We’re excited to join the Hurricane community, offering a high-quality fitness experience where residents can build an active lifestyle at an affordable cost,” said Gary Williams, regional director at United PF Partners, the Planet Fitness franchisee group that currently operates 172 locations across 14 states. “We’re inviting locals to tour the club before our official opening to see what it’s like starting your fitness journey in the Judgement Free Zone.”
Planet Fitness representatives, along with local officials, will formally celebrate the opening of its new club in Hurricane with an all-day grand opening celebration following the club’s October opening.
For more information, visit www.PlanetFitness.com.
PORTSMOUTH BUSINESS EXPANDS: Amelia Gray Skin Care and Cosmetics, a locally owned and operated business in Portsmouth, Ohio, recently announced expansion plans and the creation of three new jobs.
Founded in 2015, the woman-owned business provides estheticians on-staff with expertise in personalized custom skincare routines and makeup. E-commerce sales for the company experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amelia Grat reported, and the planned expansion will allow the company to expand its e-commerce operations.
“We are excited to invest in our home town of Portsmouth with the assistance of JobsOhio and OhioSE,” said Tarrah Bouts, owner of Amelia Gray. “Business during the COVID-19 shutdown was challenging for our spa and salon, however we were able to increase our online shopping presence and realized significant growth through our e-commerce platform.”
Amelia Gray sells products online across the U.S. including Bare Minerals, Face Reality and Viktoria DeAnn.
“Amelia Gray took the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and made a bold pivot into e-commerce,” said OhioSE VP Katy Farber. “We are optimistic that Amelia Gray’s competitive advantages will help them be a successful online player in the beauty industry.”
JobsOhio is providing a $50,000 Inclusion Grant that will be used towards M&E, building and infrastructure costs associated with the rehabilitation of an under-utilized building in Portsmouth. JobsOhio Inclusion Grants exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.
“The Scioto County Economic Development Depart is very excited to work with both OhioSE and Amelia Gray Skin Care and Cosmetics on this project,” said Robert Horton, executive director of Scioto County Economic Development. “This project will expand the company’s footprint in Scioto County as well as their on-line presence and also create three new jobs.”