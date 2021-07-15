HUNTINGTON — Geoffrey Sheils, regional president of Summit Community Bank in Huntington, says he is excited to have a large presence in Cabell, Putnam and Kanawha counties with the acquisition of MVB Bank’s southern West Virginia banking operations.
“Summit is dedicated to its mission of ‘Service Beyond Expectations’ and is eager to welcome these MVB Bank customers to the Summit family,” he said. “With a hometown leadership team assembled in these local markets, we feel uniquely positioned to be able to fulfill this mission and meet the needs of these customers and to grow this franchise organically.”
Summit Financial Group reported earlier this week that its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Community Bank had completed its previously announced acquisition of four full-service branch banking offices and two drive-up banking locations of MVB Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp., consisting of substantially all of MVB Bank’s southern West Virginia community banking operations.
The four full-service banking centers are located at 400 Washington Street East in Charleston; 3754 Teays Valley Road in Hurricane; 660 Central Avenue in Barboursville; and 999 4th Avenue in Huntington, and its drive-up banking locations at 6399 Route 60 in Barboursville and 940 5th Avenue in Huntington.
“We are excited to welcome the clients and employees of the four former MVB Bank branches to the Summit Community Bank team,” said Summit’s president and chief executive officer, H. Charles Maddy III. “We are very excited by the prospects for this expansion of our presence in and commitment to the Southern West Virginia region.”
MVB acquired the Huntington and Barboursville locations a year ago when the West Virginia Division of Financial Institutions closed the First State Bank of Barboursville and sold its assets to MVB.
Summit Financial Group is a $3.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.
Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, which operates 46 banking locations.
LARGE JOB FAIR AT HUNTINGTON HIGH: On Thursday, July 29, Cabell County Schools, the Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO), Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) and Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a regional job fair at Huntington High School, which is located at One Highlander Way near Exit 11 of Interstate I-64.
Designed to help connect employers with job seekers, the event will not only help attendees find new employment opportunities but also gain more information about postsecondary educational opportunities in our region, according to the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“While it’s been a national news story, it’s clear that our local businesses are having issues finding employees,” said Bill Bissett, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “While we want to make certain that we attract recent high school graduates and rising seniors to this job fair, we also want anyone in our region to attend who is looking for employment or a new opportunity. We’re also inviting local educational institutions that can offer the programs and training to individuals looking for a new career. We appreciate the support of Cabell County Schools and our local economic development groups in organizing this job fair and hope hundreds of potential employees take advantage of this event.”
The job fair will occur from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.to offer job seekers two opportunities to attend. Hours may be extended prior to the event if needed. While there is no cost for job seekers to attend, they are asked to bring a current resume.
Employers who are members of the Huntington Regional Chamber can participate for $25 and non-members can attend for $125. The fee includes a six-month membership in the Chamber for the employer.
For more information about the job fair, visit https://www.huntingtonchamber.org. Job seekers and employers are asked to register at the Chamber’s website.
OLD MAIN EMPORIUM REOPENS: Thursday, July 15, is the reopening day for Old Main Emporium, a boutique shop in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Sara Sturgen, one of the owners with Sara Deel, said pandemic concerns are the reason for not reopening to the public for so long.
“We both have underlying health issues that made COVID a very large concern even though we are both vaccinated,” Sturgen said. “So we decided to wait and watch the number of cases and the vaccine percentages before opening back to the public.”
Sturgen said they are still recommending people wear masks.
“Our store is small, and the delta variant is a very real threat,” she said.
The store’s new hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.
“We are also available by appointment on other days,” Sturgen said. “We can also host small private shopping parties after hours.”
For more information, find them on Facebook, visit the website at http://www.oldmainemporium.com/ or call them at 304-522-6246.