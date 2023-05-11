HUNTINGTON — A Takaya restaurant is coming to the former Golden Corral location in the 5100 block of U.S. Route 60, between Huntington and Barboursville.
Kevin Huang, owner of the restaurant, said he will start to remodel the building in July for its “big buffet plan.”
Huang says it will offer sushi, seafood, steak and more.
“Not completely done yet,” Huang said when asked about the full menu and what the hours of operation will be for the new restaurant.
Huang said he is currently working another restaurant in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, called Yamato Steakhouse of Japan.
“There will be grand opening in July,” he said.
DOLLAR GENERAL NOW OPEN IN IRONTON: Dollar General at 3330 S. 3rd St. in Ironton is now open.
Dollar General offers household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more. In addition to the national and private-branded products, the new Ironton location includes the home décor and an expanded party preparation selection, according to a press release from the company.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Ironton store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in the release. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of the new Ironton location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal year 2022 across the country to celebrate new store openings.
Simonsen said Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home.
“This is evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” the release said. “The addition of the Ironton store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
Dollar General plans to create approximately six to 10 new jobs at the new location. Normal hours of operation can be found through the Dollar General app.
TRADEHOME SHOES TO OPEN IN BARBOURSVILLE: Tradehome Shoes is opening its second store in West Virginia.
In addition to a location currently in operation in Vienna, West Virginia, Tradehome Shoes will open a new location in June in Barboursville, the company said in a press release.
The new store will be in the Huntington Mall, featuring premium brands like Hey Dude, Birkenstock, Sorel, Pikolinos, Chaco, Dansko, Ecco, HOKA ONE ONE, Brooks, ON Running and more.
“Families appreciate the opportunity to get the right fit and style at a local store, where a knowledgeable associate can help them through the process,” Mark Jacobson, head of store personnel, said in the release. “Tradehome Shoes has prospered because we bring premium brands; athletics, sandals, boots, hiking, and other lifestyle products to local markets.”
Tradehome Shoes is headquartered in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, and is a 100% employee-owned footwear retailer. The business was established in 1921 and has grown to over 120 retail stores in 22 states, employing over 850 team members.
Through its Trade-at-Home-Give-at-Home initiative, the company provides charitable donations to nominated schools and charities in the local communities in which they have store locations. Learn more at www.tradehome.com.
Anyone interested in a job with Tradehome Shoes can apply at the customer service desk at the Huntington Mall or online at www.tradehome.com/employment.