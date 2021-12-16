HUNTINGTON — Currently, there is only one approved doctor in Cabell County to assist patients in getting a medical marijuana card, but there are seven registered online telehealth providers who can provide assistance in obtaining the card through telemedicine.
“While it may be true that there is only one doctor with a physical location, there are reputable doctors who can provide a recommendation online. Patients can get a recommendation without leaving home, which may be the only way some can get access,” said Jennifer Betz with West Virginia Marijuana Card.
The company is located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and is an expansion of Ohio Marijuana Card, which has its main office in Independence, Ohio.
Erica Leone, Ohio Marijuana Card’s expansion manager, said the business started in May 2018 with Ohio Marijuana Card and has since expanded into six other states.
“We are operating in West Virginia, Virginia, Louisiana, Missouri, Pennsylvania and Arkansas,” Leone said.
Leone says for many West Virginian patients, telemedicine may be their only option, and she says the process is easy.
“We do this by scheduling an appointment with one of our physicians which you can do so at our website www.WestVirginiaMarijuanaCard.com or by speaking to one of our patient support specialists at 877-303-8424,” she explained. “Once an appointment is made we ask that all patients fill out a brief medical history explaining their specific ailments and any past cannabis history. We also ask that patients submit medical documentation as well as their valid state of West Virginia identification card or driver’s license. This is all done online or with the help of one of our patient support specialists. All appointments are held through a telemedicine platform that allows patients to video chat directly with the doctor in the comfort and safety of their own space.”
She said the fee is $199, which covers the patient for an entire year, including any and all follow-up appointments, which a patient can have at any time.
“We also offer discounts for veteran patients and those patients who are on a disability program,” Leone added. “Returning patients’ fee is $175.”
She said physicians are certified under the West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, which is overseen by the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources.
“After your approval with the physician, you will submit your signed certification form to the Office of Medical Cannabis as they are responsible for administering your card,” Leone said. “Patients will receive their card via mail or can download it to their smartphone after the application is processed by the state. They charge an annual fee of $50.”
She said the application process with the state can take up to 30 days.
Leone says the company has been working with West Virginia patients since the start of this year.
“We have been able to help many across the state,” Leone said. “With dispensaries just opening, it has been an exciting time for patients to be able to experience a medical cannabis dispensary and find relief through alternative medicine.”
For more information visit online at www.WestVirginiaMarijuanaCard.com.
ST. MARY’S PHARMACY RIBBON CUTTING SET FOR FRIDAY: St. Mary’s Medical Center will conduct a ribbon cutting for the new St. Mary’s Pharmacy on Friday.
The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on the first floor of the Highlawn Medical Building at 2828 First Ave. in Huntington.
The new pharmacy opened to to patients, employees and community members last month and features a drive-thru and retail items.
Services offered include prescription filling for most insurances, immunizations, a selection of over-the-counter medications, a wide range of educational/counseling services and disease management support, officials said.
In addition to a drive-thru window, the new location will have designated parking for pharmacy customers, same-day service for new prescriptions and expanded hours, including weekends.
The pharmacy will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit www.st-marys.org or call 304-526-8905.